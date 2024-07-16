Rising demand sees city legal firm step up growth plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ralph Sayer, the Edinburgh-based solicitors and estate agents, is accelerating its growth plans as it attracts increasing demand for its services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ralph Sayer, the Edinburgh-based solicitors and estate agents, is accelerating its growth plans as it attracts increasing demand for its services.

The family-run legal firm is recruiting for experienced residential conveyancing solicitors and/or paralegals amid a busy summer of deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With staffing levels currently sitting at 25, the family-run legal firm has grown by 50 per cent since forming in October 2022 and CEO Ivan Ralph expects that trend to continue.

Demand: Ivan Ralph.

“We have a lot of good people here and the job they do is excellent but we’re now at the stage where we need to bring in reinforcements to help cope with the demand for our services that we are experiencing,” he said.

“We’re getting busier and busier all the time and there are no signs of things easing off. I expect that trend to continue going forward and it’s encouraging to see the business grow in this manner.

“This month, for example, we have 180 transactions to be settled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a number of fee earners in the office who are working many more hours than we would like them to have to do in order to keep up with the volume.

“It’s not our style to have our staff in for hours on end, working around the clock. We look after our people, they work extremely hard, do a great job for our clients and I want them to be able to go home at a normal time. I don’t want people to feel so under pressure that it impacts their wellbeing and their normal life outside of the office.”

The new recruitment drives comes after the recent appointment of Tzana Webster as head of estate agency, Ms Webster leading an experienced team of valuers including Robin Davie and Stuart Quate.

“We have always done large volumes of legal work but the estate agency side of the business is a focus for growth,” added Ivan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need more experienced pairs of hands, and that could be Solicitors or Paralegals; people who can handle their own case load, handling transactions from start to finish.

“The down side of being so busy is trying to cope with the volume of work and I’m keen to bring in the right people as soon as I can to join our close-knit team. The recruitment is a key part of our growth strategy which we are implementing quicker than anticipated.”

Interested parties can email [email protected].