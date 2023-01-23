A Ryanair plane travelling from Poland to Athens was escorted by fighter jets on Sunday (January 22) following reports of a bomb threat on board. Reuters reported the aircraft, which had 190 passengers and crew, had landed safely in the Greek capital after the pilot reported a possible explosive device during the flight.

As the plane approached Athens, it was diverted over the sea as a precaution, but then allowed to land at the city’s international airport. Authorities then directed the plan to an isolated airport area following landing. However, following investigation by special police units , they “did not find anything suspicious”.

Greek police spokesperson, Constantia Dimoglidou, said: "The pilot informed the Athens control tower but we don’t know where the information originally came from. It is reported that two Greek F-16 jets were scrambled to escort the flight as it entered Greek airspace from North Macedonia.

Katowice Airport PR manager Piotr Adamczyk said: "After the plane took off, there was a call to the airport information centre concerning the possible presence of an explosive device on board. We contacted air traffic control, which subsequently contacted the pilots."

