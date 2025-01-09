Scots are more concerned about poverty than people elsewhere in UK, new research from charity Trussell has revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today, anti-poverty charity Trussell has revealed that Scots are the people in the UK most concerned about poverty – with 95% saying hunger is a problem in the UK, and 52% agreeing that it is the most important issues the country is currently facing.

Recently, Trussell revealed that the number of people facing hunger and hardship in Scotland is at record levels – 670,000 people in Scotland. This represents a 24% increase in the number of people facing hunger and hardship in Scotland in the last 20 years.​

This level of hardship is something felt by Scots, with two thirds (66% compared to 56% UK wide) believing that hunger could affect their own friends, family, or neighbours – according to the new research.

Trussell – which supports a community of 133 food bank locations across Scotland – says the evidence is clear that hunger isn’t a food problem, it's an income problem and the majority of Scots agree. Some 58% of Scots do not think the social security system is doing a good job of protecting people from poverty, compared to 44% of the UK public.

Trussell says people are being forced to turn to food banks because incomes from work, and social security payments do not cover the cost of the essentials, such as food, bills, and toiletries. Yet the vast majority of Scots (83%) don’t believe that food banks should exist in a modern society which is higher than the UK public (75%).​

As the cost of essentials continues to rise and temperatures continue to drop, Trussell says many food banks across Scotland are nearly at breaking point due to growing numbers of people forced through their doors. Winter has consistently been a time when food banks see exceptionally high levels of need, and many are concerned that for the first time donations of both food and cash may not be enough to help them meet this need.

Still Game star, Sanjeev Kohli, is calling on Scots to show their local food bank that their community are there for them. He said, “It is heartbreaking that so many people will be forced to turn to a food bank to feed themselves or their families this new year. Winter is often the busiest time for food banks, that’s why I’m calling on the public to continue to play their part. I’d love people to support their local food banks to meet this urgent need, by volunteering, donating, fundraising, or campaigning to help end hunger in Scotland.

“I know from all the staff and volunteers I’ve met, food banks offer hope, dignity and relief to people facing hardship, that’s why I want you all to have the heart of Isa, not the mind of Tam. So whether you’re sat in the Clansman, shopping at Navid’s, or dare I say it even walking down the aisles of a Hyperdales, I hope you can take a few moments to think about your local food bank this winter. Whether it’s a few quid in a collection bucket or a few extra items in your shopping trolley, every bit will make a world of difference.”

Food banks rely on the generosity of the public to continue to provide a warm welcome and vital support at a time of year when people need it the most. The items food banks are most in need of are tinned meat, tinned fruit, tinned vegetables, long-life milk, and breakfast cereal. Food banks also welcome donations of toiletries and other essential items.

Lori Hughes, Project Manager of Perth and Kinross Foodbank said; "This winter has been one of our toughest challenges yet. Not just in meeting the levels of need, but in navigating the complexity of circumstances many of the people who need our services face. The goodwill and generosity of people across Scotland, to stand alongside communities experiencing hardship and crisis demonstrates the age old Scottish saying, 'We're a' Jock Tamson's bairns'.

“This tradition of being welcoming, considerate and compassionate has enabled us to support our community for over a decade and we ask that you, together with our team, continue to be at the heart of our fight against hunger as we enter a new year”

Emma Revie, Chief Executive of Trussell, said: “As a proud Scot, I grew up in a community where people cared passionately about supporting each other. My work with food banks across the country shows me that the same love for community and our neighbours is still there, and that Scots always do what they can to stand alongside people facing hardship.

“The new year should be a time to look forward with positivity and hope, but too many people will be struggling to put food on the table. That's why we need your support now, more than ever, to help ensure food banks can continue to provide a warm welcome and support.”

Visit trussell.org.uk to support Trussell and its food bank community this new year.