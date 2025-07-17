Seven in ten Edinburgh residents expect savings to be hit by economic pressures

Seven in ten residents from Edinburgh expect their savings to be negatively affected this year as economic pressures continue to mount.

The figure comes from new data revealed by Scottish Building Society, which paints a concerning picture for many residents across the region as they assess their financial outlook for the year ahead.

The Scottish Building Society Savings Barometer surveyed people across Scotland about their financial habits and attitudes amid persistent economic uncertainty.

More than a third of respondents reported a decline in their savings over the past 12 months, with households continuing to grapple with rising costs, struggling wage growth in line with inflation, soaring property prices and higher interest rates.

Paul Denton, Chief Executive of Scottish Building Society

While 75% said they had been able to save some money in the last six months, just 40% said they had been able to do so without touching their savings accounts to pay for their everyday outgoings.

A third of respondents from Edinburgh have either reduced or completely abandoned their savings goals this year.

While there is a pessimistic outlook, some savers across Edinburgh are looking forward to reaching their goals, with 9% saving for a wedding, 18% looking to purchase a new car, and 17% saving for a big holiday this year.

Paul Denton, Chief Executive of Scottish Building Society, said: "The Scottish Building Society Savings Barometer offers a vital snapshot of the personal finances of Edinburgh’s savers. The findings reveal pessimism across the region, with the majority of people concerned about their ability to save in the year ahead.

"When 73% of people say their finances have been negatively affected by current economic conditions, it’s no surprise confidence is low. Some 55% of people have dipped into their savings to cover rising costs in the last six months, underlining the real impact inflation is having on household budgets."

The current outlook for savers in Edinburgh mirrors the national picture, with data showing age is a critical factor, with those aged 65 and over across Scotland in a significantly stronger position than working-age individuals. A combination of inflation-linked pensions, lower exposure to rising mortgage rates and generally larger savings pots has created a two-tier financial landscape.

Among 25–34-year-olds, a significant 70% had to use their savings to cover day-to-day costs, while a third (33%) of over-65s reported no change to their savings in the last year- the highest of any age group.

The generational divide is especially stark, with 80% of 16–24-year-olds having postponed or reduced their savings ambitions, compared to just 40% of those aged 65 and over.

Mr Denton continued: "We can’t ignore the role age plays in financial resilience, particularly during such a challenging time for the economy.

"Only 29% of those aged 16–24 were motivated by interest rates and financial products when choosing a savings product, compared with 57% of those aged 65+. Across Edinburgh there is a growing age-wealth gap and within the current economic climate, it doesn’t look like closing anytime soon.”