Shang Chi is coming to Disney+ UK as part of Disney Plus Day - here's when you can watch it

Disney has announced Disney+ Day, a special day to make two years of the streaming service.

A number of blockbuster films and series will make their debut on Disney+ on that day, including the recently released Marvel blockbuster, Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings.

But what else is coming to Disney+ as part of the special day, and when is it?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is happening on Disney+ Day?

Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings will make its streaming debut as part of Disney+ Day.

The film, which stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, made a big splash at the box office following its release in August.

It has grossed 322 million dollars (£236 million) worldwide, an impressive total in the pandemic era.

Family adventure Jungle Cruise, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, will also be available to mark Disney+ Day, it was announced.

And Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the beloved Christmas franchise, will be another addition, Disney said.

Other releases include; Pixar animated short film Ciao Alberto, featuring characters from summer movie Luca; the first five episodes from season two of The World According To Jeff Goldblum; and Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton.

What is Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in UK cinemas in September, and received glowing reviews.

It stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, a character previously known for his days in the comic books as the Master of Kung Fu.

Critical reactions praised the film as “fantastic”, “phenomenal”, “astounding”, and even a game-changer.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub said that Shang-Chi stood out from the many other Marvel movies, and praised the casting of Simu Liu in particular.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis wrote that Shang-Chi was surprisingly dark, and that appropriately for a film about a martial arts master the action was unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far.

We Live Entertainment’s Scott Menzel named Shang-Chi as the best superhero film of 2021 over the likes of Black Widow and The Suicide Squad.

When is Disney+ Day?

The event will take place on Friday 12 November, to mark the two-year anniversary of the streaming service.

Disney+ was launched as a rival to Netflix and has 116 million subscribers, compared to the 209 million of its chief competitor.

You can subscribe to Disney+ at disneyplus.com