The world is in mourning after it was revealed on Wednesday evening (July 26), that Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died aged just 56. Her death was confirmed in a family statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the statement said. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Multiple celebrities were quick to pay tribute to the Nothing Compares 2 U singer, including Conor McGregor, who said: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot.

“And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

Her death comes after her son, Shane, died last year. He died after going missing for some days prior and Sinead later confirmed it was as a result of suicide, despite a police appeal.

Who are Sinead O’Connor’s children?

Including Shane, Sinead had three other children, Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua. Her first born was Jake, who was born in 1987 with music producer John Reynolds. Jake welcomed his first child in 2015 with girlfriend Lia.

Eight years later, her only daughter, Roisin, was born. She shares Roisin with journalist John Waters. Staying largely away from the spotlight, Roisin joined her mother on stage in 2014 to sing a duet on Icelandic TV.

Her third child Shane was born in 2004 with fellow Irish singer, Donal Lunny. Shane tragically died aged just 17 in 2022, days after going missing.