A Welsh nail art business has been named ‘Small Business of the Year’ by Small Business Britain at this year’s Small Awards, with ten other stand-out, inspirational small businesses from across the country also celebrated.

HONA – ‘Home of Nail Art’ – is a hypoallergenic nail product business set up to raise standards in the nail industry by providing safe, high-performance products for professional nail technicians. Michael Henson from Newport founded HONA after seeing nail artists struggle with allergens in nail products and a lack of transparency from suppliers.

The Small Awards celebrates the nation’s ‘smallest and greatest’ small businesses across all sectors, and is sponsored by digital marketing leader Constant Contact.

HONA was awarded the prestigious Small Business of the Year title by Sue Perkins at a glittering ceremony in London, as well as being awarded winner of the ‘Supply Chain Champion’ category.

Ten other UK small businesses also received awards, including Blind Beauty, a skin care brand set up when founder Hazal Baybasin lost her sight, as well as Italian family eatery ‘Shambles Restaurant and Bar’ in Teddington, co-run by Massimo Langella and first established by his parents.

Now in its ninth year, the annual Small Awards is organised by Small Business Britain, which champions, inspires, and accelerates small businesses in the UK.

From high street heroes and sole traders to sustainability leaders, over 80 independent businesses across 11 categories were celebrated and spotlighted for their incredible achievements and community contributions. The full list of winners included:

Deaf Friendly Limited, a Deafness education business, which has even advised the Welsh Government on developing the BSL GCSE, won the ‘At Your Service’ award for the best small service business.

Cable & Blake Fabrics of the Lakes, a textiles business based in Windermere using local Herdwick wool, won the ‘Bricks and Clicks’ award for best multi-channel business.

Uniquely Local Experiences, an online platform that showcases Yorkshire’s best local gift experiences, won the ‘Digital Star’ award.

Books On The Hill, a bookshop with a tearoom, which champions accessibility to books, won the ‘Heart of Gold’ award for their community contribution.

Vintage at the Tower, a shop that offers preloved high-quality items in Corbridge in the heart of Northumberland, won ‘High Street Hero’, for best high street business.

Shambles Restaurant & Wine Bar, a family-run Italian eatery in London established in 1983 won the ‘Legacy Award’ for the best family business.

Blind Beauty, a skincare brand founded by Hazal Baybasin when she lost her sight in 2019 and wanted to make beauty accessible to everyone, won the ‘Mission Possible’ award.

Disruptor London, a skin and beard care brand set up to improve sustainability in the beauty industry, won the ‘Net Hero’ award for its long-standing sustainability efforts.

Mini Healthcare Heroes, set up by a paramedic in the Midlands who wanted to inspire children to be curious about healthcare and train them in first aid, won the ‘New Kid on the Block’ award for their growth in less than a year.

Leyla Alexander Design, a web designer which helps small, independent businesses stand out, won the ‘Sole to Sole’ award for the best one-person business.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain, stated: "Small businesses are the heart and soul of their communities and contribute massively to the UK economy. Every year, The Small Awards recognise their efforts after a nationwide search of the smallest and greatest of businesses.

"We are incredibly proud of all the nominees, and congratulate the winners for their success. We are thrilled to celebrate them at our glittering London ceremony, which champions these inspiring entrepreneurs and their businesses. I am excited to see them go from strength to strength, inspiring and supporting other small businesses on their journey."

The Small Awards was judged by a panel of leading enterprise experts. Guests enjoyed a night of entertainment at St Mary’s church in London, with performances by the London City Voices choir and catering by independent providers.

Erika Robinson, UK General Manager at Constant Contact, said: “Constant Contact exists to help small businesses succeed and grow, and the Small Awards shine a much-deserved spotlight on the incredible entrepreneurs doing just that.

“Our research shows that 79 percent of Brits feel small businesses positively impact their lives - and this year’s winners exemplify that impact through their innovation, resilience and deep community roots. We’re proud to support their efforts and their vital role in driving the UK economy forward.”

Michael Henson, founder of the Small Business of the Year Award winner HONA, said: “What an honour to win tonight—we are so grateful for the judges and Small Business Britain for the recognition. Awards like this give us the validation and push to keep doing what we’re doing, making a difference in the beauty industry.”

To find out more about the winners visit https://thesmallawards.uk/index.aspx\#theAwards