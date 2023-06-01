Former Spice Girls singer Mel C has joined Soccer Aid’s 2023 line-up of players which includes Usain Bolt, Liam Payne, Steven Bartlett, and Vicky McClure. The charity match in aid of Unicef kicks off on Sunday, June 11 at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Announcing the news on Thursday (June 1), the official page for Soccer Aid wrote: “Sporty Spice x Soccer Aid. Welcome to the team, Melanie C.”

Mel C will manage Soccer Aid’s World XI FC team alongside Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, Robbie Keane, and Mauricio Pochettino as they go head-to-head against England.

On Twitter, Melanie added: “I am very excited to be spicing up the management team for the World XI at @socceraid for @UNICEF this year! Join us at #OldTrafford on Sunday 11th of June. See you there! Get your tickets here: https://socceraid.org.uk/tickets/.”

The star-studded line-up of legendary footballers and entertainment icons playing for England include Jill Scott, Paddy McGuinness, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Bugzy Malone, Tom Grennan, Sir Mo Farah, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, David James, Nicky Butt and more.

Meanwhile, the Soccer Aid World XI team includes Usain Bolt as captain alongside Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett, Kem Cetinay, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam and will now also include Tommy Fury.

