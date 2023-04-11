Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi as news announced on Instagram
Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi have been together for two-and-a-half years
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20. The news, which was revealed on Millie’s Instagram page, follows the couple’s nearly three-year relationship.
Millie and Jake, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, have been dating for two and a half years. Millie took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture of the couple, where her engagement ring is clearly visible.
Millie chose a Taylor Swift lyric from the title track of her album, Lover, to accompany the picture. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” was the lyric Millie chose to reference alongside the picture.
A number of celebrities have congratulated the pair in the comments section, including popstar and ex-Strictly finalist Hrvy, who wrote: “Wooooooooo.”
Millie made her name as an actress on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, where she was cast as the main character Eleven. She was only 11 years old when she began filming the first season of the sci-fi show.
Stranger Things – created by Matt and Ross Duffer – has now run for four seasons and will reportedly be wrapped up with the release of season five. It was recently announced that the first spin-off show would be an animated series.