The autumn season is drawing in, so the return of Strictly Come Dancing for its 20th series is sure to brighten our evenings.

Viewers had been forced to wait a little longer for the dance competition, as it was due to start on Saturday, September 17.

However,the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II forced a change in TV schedules so Strictly was pushed back.

Thankfully it has made its return to television screens, as an exciting line-up of world-class dancers and exciting celebrities come together.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the first live show, showrunners have announced the pairings for this year’s series - including two same-sex couples.

Here is everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples - and how to watch it on the BBC .

Full list of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 pairings

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor,BBC,Ray Burmiston

A grand total of 15 pairings have been confirmed for this year’s series of Strictly, including:

Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Ellie Simonds, who is a five-time Paralympic gold medalist, was the first celebrity to be paired, joining forces with professional Nikita Kuzmin, who said: “For me, the goal for this season is for Ellie to have the best time of her life!”.

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Already coining the name ‘Team TyeDie’ for themselves, the pairing consists of KISS FM DJ Tyler West and dancer Dianne Buswell.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

This Morning’s Kym Marsh has been given the opportunity to dance with Graziano Di Prima for the 20th series of Strictly. The pair had already met previously due to the presenter regularly covering the dance competition on the ITV news programme.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

The fourth couple brought together was Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, with the Coronation Street actor very happy with the outcome. He said: “We match well, I’m like an excitable puppy and so’s she.”

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

When asked what she wanted in a dance partner, presenter Helen Skelton said: “They need to be fun, patient, they probably need to be good with dogs and kids and understand a Northern accent.”

James Bye and Amy Dowden

EastEnders’ James Bye welcomed his professional partner Amy Dowden to Albert Square and couldn’t be happier with the pairing. He said: “I’m so relieved and I couldn’t be happier, I feel like the winner already!”

Fleur East and Vito Coppola

Joining ‘Team TyeDie’ in already being given a couple name, ‘Fleurito’ consists of singer and presenter Fleur East and her dance partner Vito Coppola, who said: “Behind the smile I am very tough but I am sure that she’s going to be alright because she’s a hard worker too!"

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

Wildlife expert Hamza Yassin has been asked to tame her new professional dance partner Jowita Pryzstal for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

Singer Matt Goss, who wants to be “rolled in sequins and glitter” this season, was glammed up when he was paired with Nadiya Bychkova, who said: “I can’t wait to start teaching him and I can’t wait to start dancing with him.”

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Strictly host Tess then welcomed comedian Ellie Taylor to the show, who could not hide her excitement at being paired up with Johannes Radebe, who said: “I am really chuffed to be partnered with Ellie, meeting her has been so joyous and to see her excited about the season ahead makes me excited.”

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Molly Rainford, who is of CBBC fame, met her dance partner Carlos Gu and said: “I can’t wait to get dancing and get learning some stuff, I feel like it is going to be electric!”

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

BBC Radio 2 host Richie Anderson could not believe his luck when he found out that reigning Strictly champion Giovanni Pernice was his partner in this series. Anderson said: “As the great 80s philosopher Sinitta said, he’s got to be big and strong enough to whirl me around the dancefloor!”

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Strictly superfan and comedian Jayde Adams was delighted to have been paired with Karen Hauer, stating: “Karen is Strictly.”

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

Swapping the field of play for the field of dance is former England and Arsenal footballer Tony Adams. When asked what he wants in a dance partner, he said: “I want someone that is talented, that is a winner” - he got that when Katya Jones met him at the Emirates Stadium.

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington

Broadcaster Kaye Adams struggled to hide her excitement at getting to work with Kai Widdrington on the dancefloor this season, as she said: “Can I just say to Mrs Widdrington, you have done an amazing job with this guy, he’s such a lovely man, he really is. I am so happy to be with Kai!”

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The celebrity and professional dancers who will dance in Strictly Come Dancing 2022. Picture: BBC/ PA

An episode of Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcasted live every weekend on BBC One .

The first live show, which is on Saturday, September 24, runs from 6.45pm until 9pm.