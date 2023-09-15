Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Meet contestant Nikita Kanda who said appearing on BBC show was ‘dream come true’
With Strictly Come Dancing 2023 soon to be underway, meet one of the contestants, Nikita Kanda
and live on Freeview channel 276
The class of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 are gearing up for this year’s season, as multiple celebrities from a wide variety of backgrounds will also battle for the coveted glitterball trophy.
One of the celebrities taking to the dancefloor for the show’s 21st season is Nikita Kanda, who, at 28-years-old, is one of the younger celebrities this year, with the average age being 42-years-old.
Nikita is an English radio presenter and broadcaster. After joining the BBC Asian Network in 2021, she became the presenter of the Asian Network Breakfast in July 2022. She is from Birmingham.
Kanda has also tried her luck on dating shows, as she also appeared as one of the thirty women on the final series of the popular ITV dating show fronted by Paddy McGuinness. 'Take Me Out,' in 2019.
Her work hasn’t gone unnoticed over the years either. For her work on the Asian Network Breakfast Show, where she was made permanent host in 2023, she was nominated for Presenter of the Year at the Asian Media Awards.
When it was announced that she was appearing on Strictly, she said it was a "dream come true" and said she was "still pinching herself," adding that she "didn’t think it would properly sink in until she stepped onto the dancefloor"