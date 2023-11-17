Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars pictured arriving in Blackpool - including Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach
It's finally Strictly week in Blackpool!
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:59 GMT
Seven Strictly Come Dancing couples have made it to Blackpool for this week's show which will be filmed at the resort's famous Tower Ballroom.
The remaining couples include Angela Ripon and Kai Widdrington, Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu, Annabel Croft and Johannes Radabe, Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzman, Nigel Harman and Katya Jones.
The show will air at 6.40pm on Saturday, November 18 on BBC One.
