Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe announces UK with Edinburgh, Sheffield & London dates - ticket info
Johannes Radebe is back with a brand new UK tour for 2024 .
Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has announced he is embarking on a new tour with UK dates next year. The 36-year-old South African dancer is set to dazzle on stage in 2024 with his new show titled House of Jojo.
Announcing the news on his Instagram page, Radebe wrote: “A new story begins…Welcome to the House of Jojo! Kindly leave all your expectations at the door, and let’s party like everyone is watching.
“I am thrilled to announce that I am back with a brand new UK tour for 2024 and the doors to the House of Jojo are now OPEN! You are all invited to my glamorous celebration and it’s jam packed with dazzling costumes, roof-raising music and of course, world class dancing.
During his appearance on The One Show on Monday, June 5 where he added: “I am going on tour next year, in 2024. No rest for the wicked, you can’t rest. It’s just been incredible. The fact that we’re coming back again next year and we called it House of Jojo, that for me is incredible.”
Johannes, 36, joined Strictly Come Dancing in the seventeenth season series where he was partnered with actress Catherine Tyldesley.
In 2021, he was in the dance show’s first male same-sex pairing with former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite. Most recently, he was paired with comedian Ellie Taylor.
Johannes Radebe’s House of Jojo 2024 UK tour dates:
March 29 - Swan Theatre, High Wycombe
March 30 - New Theatre, Oxford
March 31 - Grand Theatre, Leeds
April 4- 6 - Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
April 7 - Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
April 8 - Hall for Cornwall, Truro
April 11 - Spa Theatre, Bridlington
April 12 - Globe Theatre, Stockton
April 13 - Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham
April 15 - Hippodrome, Bristol
April 18 - Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
April 19 - G-live, Guildford
April 20 - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
April 21 - Playhouse, Edinburgh
April 24 - Orchard Theatre, Dartford
April 25 - Grand Opera House, York
April 26 - The Sands Centre,Carlisle
April 27 - City Hall, Sheffield
April 29 - May 1 - Grand Opera House, Belfast
May 4 - London Palladium, London
May 5 - Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
May 7 - 8 - Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
May 9 - Opera House, Manchester
May 10 - Regent Theatre, Ipswich
May 11- Cliffs Pavilion, Southend on Sea
May 12- Theatre Royal, Norwich
May 15 - 16 - Curve, Leicester
May 17 - Opera House, Blackpool
May 19 - Theatre Royal, Newcastle
May 22 - MK Theatre, Milton Keynes
May 23 -24 - Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
May 25 - Venue Cymru, LLandudno
May 26 - Regent Theatre, Stoke On Trent
May 29 - 30 - Theatre Royal, Brighton
May 31 - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
June 1 - Forum, Bath
June 2 - Empire Theatre, Liverpool
How to book tickets for House of Jojo tour
To book your tickets for the House of Jojo, visit www.johannes-live.com.