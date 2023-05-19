Rich List 2023: Sunday Times unveil list of wealthiest people in UK

Rich List 2023: Wealthiest people in the UK, according to Sunday Times
The number of UK billionaire’s has fallen since 2022
The 2023 Sunday Times Rich List has been announced, with 171 billionaires recorded in the UK this year. This year’s list of the wealthiest people in the UK see’s INEOS CEO and potential future owner of Manchester United, Jim Ratcliffe, shoot up the rankings to second.
While the number of UK billionaires is down six from 2022, the overall combined wealth has risen 4.5% on last year’s figure, now standing at £683.856 billion. The young rich list is led by the Duke of Westminster who, at 32, oversees real estate in 43 cities across ten countries.
Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List shows a golden period for the super rich is over. For the first time in 14 years we’ve seen the number of UK billionaires fall.
“Two years ago we raised concerns about an unsettling boom in the fortunes of the very wealthy that continued unchecked during the political instability around Brexit and the pandemic.
“This is not a crash - but there are household names who have lost vast sums over the past year. The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of rock bottom interests and the jitters creeping through the banking industry have all taken their toll.”
“The super rich don’t exist in a vacuum. Many small investors lost money in some of their overblown stock market floats. Many people also work for their businesses. Financial losses for billionaires can have implications for us all.”
Here’s the top 20 wealthiest people in the UK, according to the Sunday Times 2023 Rich List.
Top 20 richest people in the UK, according to Sunday Times
- 1. Gopi Hinduja and family – £35 billion
- 2. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £29.7 billion
- 3. Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £28.6 billion
- 4. David and Simon Reuben and family – £24.4 billion
- 5. Sir James Dyson and family – £23 billion
- 6. Lakshmi Mittal and family – £16 billion
- 7. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £14.5 billion
- 8. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £13.1 billion
- 9. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12 billion
- 10. Michael Platt – £11.5 billion
- 11. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.9 billion
- 12. Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.3 billion
- 13. Andy Currie – £9.2 billion
- 14. John Reece – £9.1 billion
- 15. Alex Gerko – £9.1 billion
- 16. Denise, John and Peter Coates and family – £8.8 billion
- 17. Anders Holch Povlsen £8.5 billion
- 18. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £8.4 billion
- 19. John Fredriksen and family – £8.3 billion
- 20. Mikhail Fridman – £8.2 billion
Find out more by visiting The Sunday Times website.