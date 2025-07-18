‘Taxi of Mum and Dad’ racks up enough mileage to drive to Greece and back, as new research reveals the true cost of road trips

For many parents, the family car is more than just a mode of transport - it’s the unofficial 'Taxi of Mum and Dad' for running their little ones between school, extracurricular clubs and weekend play dates. New research from Motorway, the UK’s fastest-growing used car marketplace, has revealed the true financial cost of what it takes to be the ‘family chauffeur’.

The study found that the average UK parent racks up over 3,000 miles ferrying their families around, clocking up enough mileage to drive to Greece and back, costing parents a staggering average of £3,980 each year in fuel and charging costs. When it comes to time spent behind the wheel, parents spend an average of 176 hours a year on driving duties alone - more than an entire week in the driver’s seat on ‘taxi’ duties. In fact, the average parent racks up enough hours on the road to earn up to £21,120 per year as a paid taxi driver - all while spending an additional £2,309 each year on average on drive-thru family dinners and snacks.

But when it comes to the role of the family car, it isn’t just a way to get from A to B - it’s a dining room, a quiet space, a homework hub and most importantly, a way for parents to take the wheel in making childhood memories. Almost a fifth (17%) say it's where they have some of their most meaningful conversations with their children, saying that it’s in the car that they hear about their children’s day (58%), practise spelling or schoolwork (20%), or even bond over listening to music on the road (66%).

Despite this, rising fuel and charging costs lead to 73% of parents having to rethink their household budgets - by reducing the number of car trips they make (42%), switching to public transport (25%), or planning ahead for a car upgrade (22%).

To help parents keep costs down without compromising on family life, Motorway has teamed up with personal finance coach, Clare Seal, to share practical tips on managing car expenses and making informed decisions about when to sell or switch your four-wheeled home. Clare comments:

“The Taxi of Mum and Dad can get pricey fast - unless you stay ahead of the game. Simple habits like checking tyre pressure, keeping up with services, giving your car a quick clean, and reviewing your insurance (instead of auto-renewing) can go a long way in keeping costs down and your family rides running smoothly. And if selling is even on your mind, it’s worth keeping track of your car’s current value. You might be surprised how much it’s worth - especially if it’s in good condition.”

Beyond accumulating miles and money, the daily reality of being the ‘Taxi of Mum and Dad’ comes with unexpected experiences in the car - with over a third (37%)of parents admitting to belting out the lyrics of their kids’ go to car songs, with the Baby Shark theme tune (37%), the Frozen soundtrack (34%) and Moana soundtrack (34%), topping the list of UK parents’ most played hits on the road, while a third even confess to listening to these tunes when driving alone.

Life with kids can be chaotic - with the family chauffeur often bearing the brunt of it. While 1 in 5 parents have done the school run in their pyjamas more than four times in the past month or even driven off with a water bottle still perched precariously on the roof of the car (20%), for some, the car offers a brief escape, with a third taking the long way home for a few quiet moments alone.

Naomi Walkland, CMO at Motorway said, “Cars are one of life’s most important spaces where real family moments happen every day. At Motorway, we understand that your car is part of your family’s story - from your earliest nursery pick-up to the first drop-off at university, to muddy football boots and spontaneous weekend adventures. That’s why, when it’s time to move on or upgrade, Motorway is here to help you get the best possible value for your car - so you can keep moving forward, through every season of life.”

To discover more tips from Clare Seal on how to better manage the hidden costs of family driving and make smarter car choices, visit motorway.co.uk/taxi-of-mum-and-dad.