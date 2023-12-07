News you can trust since 1873
The 10 happiest places to live in the UK - according to Rightmove

Rightmove has revealed their list of the 10 happiest places to live - with a surprising front runner.

By Holly Allton
Published 7th Dec 2023, 17:03 GMT

Rightmove has revealed the list of the 10 happiest places to live in the UK. 

Every year, Rightmove - the UK’s largest online real estate company - compiles the list which is based on opinions from residents, taking into account what makes them happy to live there, and things that make the areas excellent.

Over 26,000 people living in towns, cities and villages across the UK have taken part, and now Rightmove has revealed the top 10 happiest areas.

Check out the list below which is ranked from 10th area on the list, to the location that took the top spot.

Northumberland market town Hexham, located in the North East is 10th on the list. Hexham is close to the iconic landmark Hadrian’s Wall, and is home to the beautiful Sele Park and Hexham House.

1. 10 - Hexham, North East

Cornwall town St Ives, is ninth on the list due to its stunning beaches and art scene. Located in the South West, St Ives is a British holiday hotspot.

2. 9 - St Ives, South West

Greater London up-scale areas Kensington and Chelsea are joint eighth on the list. Both areas have beautiful buildings and homes, as well as smart boutiques and London landmarks.

3. 8 - Kensington and Chelsea, Greater London

Located in Hertfordshire, Hemel Hempstead is seventh on the list. Hemel Hempstead has a new and old town, and is home to stunning sights.

4. 7 - Hemel Hempstead, East of England

