The UK has a wide range of rules and regulations to keep motorists and other road users safe. Some rules are clear and easy to follow, with many others coming with no doubt as to their legitimacy.

However, there are also plenty of myths surrounding driving too. But fear not, The AA has now set about putting to bed many of these misguided ideas - starting with the confusion over interior lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s very possible that at some point as a child, your parents told you that turning the car’s inside lights on while driving was a crime. If so, you are not alone. The AA has revealed that Google searches for ‘is it illegal to drive with interior lights on’ have increased by 222% in the UK in the last three months.

The AA has commented on this myth, concluding once and for all if this aspect of driving is in fact illegal. A spokesperson said: “It’s something which lots of people think is a fact but there’s no law against driving with your interior lights on.

Most Popular

“But at night it can be distracting or interfere with your vision by reflecting off of the inside of the windscreen. If you’re pulled over and it’s decided that your light was a probable cause in any bad driving, you can expect to get a careless driving charge though.

“There are plenty of myths and misconceptions around what you can and can’t do whilst driving. The AA reminds drivers that the most important thing to remember when you’re on roads in the UK is that you must obey the Highway Code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While driving rules are constantly updated, it is important motorists understand the current regulations in place. Not only will this reduce unexpected fines or penalties from failing to comply, but it will make UK roads a safer place.”

In addition to this, the AA has debunked eight other myths surrounding driving. Here’s what they had to say.

Is it illegal to eat and drive?

No, there’s no specific law against eating while driving. You’re not going to be immediately pulled over if you’re seen taking a bite out of food - unless that bite stops you paying attention to the task at hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA’s poll found that 1 in 10 of us eat while we drive. If you do, make sure your eating habits don’t distract you behind the wheel. If the police think you aren’t in proper control, you can be charged with careless driving. This carries a maximum penalty of £5,000, 3 to 9 points on your licence and a discretionary driving disqualification.

Is it illegal to drink soft drinks and coffee while driving?

Just like with eating, there’s no law against drinking a soft drink while driving if you aren’t distracted by it. So, if you’re driving with a hot coffee cup, keep the lid on. Any sudden spills could be enough to cause you to lose control of the car and you could end up with a careless driving fine - as well as a burnt lap.

Is it legal to smoke and drive?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s illegal to smoke in any private vehicle with anyone under 18 present and in company vehicles or vans. If you use your own private vehicle for business occasionally, you’re allowed to smoke in it. If the car has been given to you by your work for the purpose of work, you can’t.

It’s not against the law to smoke in the car in any other circumstances, but the Highway Code specifically lists smoking as a distraction that can land you with a careless driving charge.

Is it true I can drive 10% over the speed limit without breaking the law?

In theory, you break the law if you drive even 1mph over the speed limit. But you won’t get a ticket because speedometers aren’t always 100% accurate, so police allow for this. Plus, it’s not safe to drive with your eyes glued to the speedo. AA President Edmund King advises that it’s better to keep your eyes on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Police Chief’s Council recommends only giving a speeding ticket if you top the limit by 10% plus 2. So that would mean driving 35mph in a 30mph zone. However, this is up to individual police officers to decide, so there’s no guarantee they’ll let you off. The best way to make sure you don’t get caught by a police officer or speed camera is to drive carefully and stick to the limit.

The AA has debunked lots of driving myths (Photo: The AA)

Is driving in heels, sliders, uggs or barefoot illegal?

When choosing which shoes you drive in, you need to be able to operate the pedals safely without your footwear - or lack of - making it difficult. Rule 97 of the Highway Code makes it clear that drivers must have "footwear and clothing which does not prevent (them) using the controls in the correct manner." So while it’s not illegal to drive in heels or sliders, it’s suggested you drive in more sensible shoes and change when you get to your destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can listening to music too loud land me a fine?

Rule 148 of the Highway Code states that safe driving and riding needs concentration, so all distractions should be avoided. Listening to loud music is included as a potential distraction. Therefore, it’s strongly recommended that you avoid doing anything that could slow your reaction times and cause an otherwise avoidable accident.

Can items dangling from my rear-view mirror fail my MOT?