The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur said ‘yes’ to co-star Akshay Thakrar when he proposed to the businesswoman on May 29. The couple, who began dating after Harpreet won Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment in 2022, announced their adorable engagement via an Instagram post.

The image shows the pair on a rooftop with pyrotechnics and rose petals alongside a ‘Will you marry me?’ sign as Akshay is balanced on one knee. The caption read: “I would find you in any lifetime.“Our journey began in the most unexpected way. Now it’s time to begin our forever chapter.

“She said yes. Thank you to everyone who helped create this moment.”

The couple’s Apprentice co-stars flooded to the comments section to share their well wishes. Kathryn Burn, who finished as runner-up to Harpreet, commented: “Let’s start planning the wedding of the century.

“My best friend is getting married ahhhhhhhh! I am so happy for you both, a match made in heaven. Love you both.” Rochelle Anthony, 2023 runner-up, commented: “Congrats”

Fellow 2022 finalist Brittany Carter wrote: “I am literally in tears. I am so happy for you both this is just the best thing to ever happen. Congratulations.”

The Apprentice stars Harpreet and Akshay

Harpreet, who won the show with her business plan for dessert business Oh So Yum, opened up about her relationship on The Apprentice: You’re Fired. She said: “Well, since the show and in the past few months, you know, something has blossomed between us.

‘I think we were really focused on the process, focused on the tasks, there was absolutely nothing going on at the house. I think going through the process and coming out of it, we built a friendship and it went from there. Everything after the show.’

Akshay, who was sitting in the audience, added: “Me and Harpreet hardly spoke on the show because we never worked on the same team.

