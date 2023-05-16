An original copy of The Beatles’ White Album from 1968, which was donated to the British Heart Foundation, has sold for an incredible £2,350. The rare edition of the record was donated to the charity shop in Sutton Coldfield and listed on the charity’s eBay site.

The band’s album - which was originally released on November 22, 1968 - is believed to be incredibly rare, as it is one of the original versions of the album among the 10,000 copies that had been sold.

White Album was the ninth studio album and the only double album by The Beatles, featuring 30 songs including hits like Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, Helter Skelter and Revolution.

The auction ended last night and after 29 bids sold for £2,350. At over fifty years old, the iconic album is complete with the original inserts, a foldout poster, and four colour prints of the band.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation said: “We were all glued to our screens watching the bids climb. We knew this record would attract attention from Beatles fans and collectors and we’re so pleased for the winning bidder.