The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens for all us cake-loving Brits, but what is Scotland’s favourite cake?

Eccles cakes are linked with Manchester, Bakewell Tarts with Derbyshire, Lardy cakes with Wiltshire and Dundee Cakes with Scotland.

But, these region’s favourites are revealed to be very different, according to Cutter & Squidge .

To coincide with the start of the new season of GBBO, the cake company has conducted research to find out the public’s cake-eating and buying habits.

The study found 20% of people admit to eating cake every week with a further 25% saying they eat it 2-3 times a week.

Almost one in three of the nation confess to eating cake as a regular treat in-between meals, however the majority of those in Scotland and the North wait until the traditional afternoon tea-time before indulging.

The South and Midlands prefer a slice in the mid-morning. Four in ten of us eat cakes whenever we want.

What is Scotland’s favourite cake?

Scots’ favourite cake, according to the research, is a chocolate cake.

The study found they have the sweetest tooth and love to indulge in chocolate cake, especially with a layer of filling on top of their cake. They’re also big fans of anything cherry-flavoured.

What are the UK’s favourite cakes?

Annabel Lui, founder of Cutter & Squidge explained that Brits are avid cake-lovers and love experimenting with the flavours of their sweet treats.

She said: “Brits love their cakes and are becoming more adventurous in their choices. We are buying and eating more cakes than ever.

“The study shows how classic cakes are as popular as ever but also how new style cakes are increasingly popular and we are finding new ways of ordering cakes, whether by delivery or online.”

The top cakes by region are:

North West – Victoria Sponge, Lemon Drizzle

North East – Madeira, Victoria Sponge

West Midlands – Cherry, coffee

East Midlands – Lemon Drizzle, fruit based

Wales – Carrot, Lemon Drizzle

South West – Walnut and coffee, caramel

South East – Fruit based, Lemon Drizzle

Yorkshire – Bakewell Tart, Victoria Sponge

East Anglia – Chocolate, Lemon drizzle

Scotland – Chocolate, Cherry

N Ireland - Dried fruit,

London – Variety small cakes, vegan