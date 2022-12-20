The Masked Singer is set to make its triumphant return to the small screen with a cast of funky and wacky new characters. The nation’s favourite celebrity-inspired karaoke guessing game will air its fourth series starting on New Year’s Day in 2023.

A lineup of 12 celebrities, whose identities are left unknown, are donned in the most outlandish and larger-than-life costumes as they take to the stage to show off their singing talents. From a recycling bin, to a ghost, as well as a literal jacket potato - The Masked Singer is going all out.

For the first time ever in the UK version of The Masked Singer, there will be a double act called Cat & Mouse. They’ll be performing duets whilst the show’s judging panel and viewers at home try to identify the duo behind the disguises.

Hosting the ITV programme once again is comedian Joel Domett, who will welcome a judging panel featuring the likes of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall. They saw international superstar Natalie Imbruglia crowned the winner of season three as she was dressed as a panda, with Charlotte Church and Mark Feehily finishing runners-up.

But who is competing in 2023’s season of The Masked Singer on ITV? Here’s everything you need to know about the characters and costumes taking part in the new series.

Full lineup of Masked Singers for The Masked Singer 2023

Fawn

Jacket Potato

Piece of Cake

Pigeon

Rhino

Rubbish

Cat & Mouse

Ghost

Jellyfish

Knitting

Otter

Phoenix

