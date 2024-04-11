The nation’s biggest décor distasters

The least likeable living room revealed

A 3D design of the space bringing the worst components together was created following a poll of 2,000 homeowners to reveal their greatest turn offs.

The image also shows tired curtains, pelmets, a dated fireplace and discoloured skirting boards. While a tatty rug covers over a lino floor, old light fixtures hang from the ceiling and cheap shelving adorns the walls.

It follows research by Shutterly Fabulous which found a third of homeowners don’t like their own home décor – but are living with it anyway.

The survey also revealed the living room and kitchen are the rooms in most desperate need of a refresh, with respondents disliking almost a quarter of what's contained within them.

Almost half (47 per cent) can’t afford to replace their disliked furnishings, while 30 per cent accept them purely based on functionality.

Despite this, 39 per cent can be judgemental of other people’s décor, while one in 10 put up with items they can’t stand because their partner likes them.

Woodchip wallpaper, Artex ceilings and lino were the most disliked things in a living room – followed by tired curtains, unfashionable carpets and a dated fireplace.

A spokesperson from Shutterly Fabulous, which commissioned the research, said: “Sometimes one change to your home can make a huge difference.

“The research has shown a lack of money for big changes and a lack of time are holding people back from having a style they love in their own home. However, sometimes it isn’t a complete overhaul that’s required to transform a room.”

Lino and tired curtains are some of the least likeable elements for UK homeowners

Setting your own interior trends

It also emerged respondents believe their homes are most in need of a fresh coat of paint, a good declutter and simply concealing unsightly electric cables.

While rearranging furniture, the addition of indoor plans and switching from curtains to shutters would also brighten up their tired rooms.

More than one in 10 (12 per cent) admit their home needs fundamental style overhaul, while 40 per cent believe their home needs significant work.

Despite their dislikes, 57 per cent have been complimented on their interior style choices according to the OnePoll data.

One in five (19 per cent) frequently make small changes to their home in a bid to keep its look fresh, though 38 per cent haven’t giving a living space a refresh in the last five years.

Respondents also revealed the décor choices they ended up living to regret, including bold paint colours, splashing out on an expensive piece of furniture they then changed their mind on, and feature walls.

However, 48 per cent intend to refresh their main living spaces in the next 12 months.

Only 10 per cent of those polled currently have shutters in their home, with 86 per cent of those believing they enhance the look and feel of the room. While 29 per cent of all respondents would like to have them installed rather than using curtains.

A spokesperson from Shutterly Fabulous, added: “When following trends, sometimes you can fall into living with looks that don’t date well and you end up regretting. The research has really highlighted how people are living in spaces they’re not actually particularly happy with, which is a real shame.

“Often, a simple yet effective change, like switching from curtains to having shutters installed can completely transform the feel of a room.”

Homeowner’s biggest living room dislikes