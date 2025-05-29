The real cost of gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 to set gamers back by £576

New analysis has found gamers will have to fork out £576 just to get started playing the Nintendo Switch 2, factoring in the cost of the console, games, accessories, and subscription.

The research was conducted by Trooli, which provides ultrafast broadband essential for gaming, ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch on 5 June. It investigated the real cost of gaming on all the UK’s most popular consoles, taking into account the price of the console, one AAA game, an entry-level online subscription, headset, and controller.

The most expensive consoles for UK gamers:

Xbox Series X: £709 PlayStation 5: £653 Nintendo Switch 2: £576 Xbox Series S: £559 Steam Deck: £504 Nintendo Switch: £416

The Xbox Series X is the most expensive console for UK gamers.

The Xbox Series X is the most expensive overall, with its hefty £449.99 price tag and the high annual cost of an online subscription (£6.99 every month).

The PlayStation 5 came in second thanks to the high price of the console (£429.99) and expensive accessories, with an entry-level wireless controller setting gamers back £64.99.

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 came in third, with its debut game releases retailing at £64.99 on average, making them the most expensive of any console. This, alongside its accessories and cost of the console (£395.99), earned the new Nintendo a podium place in Trooli’s latest analysis.

Commenting on the findings, Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, said: “We provide ultrafast broadband to thousands of gamers across the UK, and know first-hand what an important role gaming plays in many people’s lives. So, with the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 about to launch, we were interested to find out which consoles offer UK gamers the best – and the worst – value for money.

“The results demonstrate that the cost of gaming varies significantly depending on the console. However, it’s clear that all gamers have to invest plenty of hard-earned cash just to get started. So, it’s crucial that the experience is an enjoyable one. With our own research demonstrating that 94% of UK gamers are negatively impacted by poor broadband, we encourage everyone to check their set-up is optimised for gaming, whether they’re preparing for the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, or just want to improve their everyday gaming experience.”

Methodology

Total prices for each console were calculated based on the price of the console, online subscription, headset, controller, and the average cost of one AAA game. Prices are accurate as of the 15th May 2025. Calculations were made using the RRP of entry-level subscriptions and officially licensed products where applicable.

The survey was conducted amongst 2,000 UK consumers in April 2024.

