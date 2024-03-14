The top 30 fastest growing pregnancy trends

Research among 2,000 parents found elaborate social media pregnancy reveals, baby showers and 'babymoons' have also seen a huge rise in popularity since 2020.

But in a sign of more modern times, just one in 10 new fathers still indulge in wetting the baby’s head – a tradition where dads head to the pub to toast the birth.

NHS antenatal classes have also dropped in popularity, although private sessions like the National Childbirth Trust have seen a 128 per cent increase.

A spokesperson for Vitabiotics Pregnacare, which commissioned the research, said: “Some trends come and go in life, and the same seems to be true for pregnancy. Social media and celebrity trends mean there are things which are now becoming a staple part of pregnancy that weren’t in the past.

“Whatever the latest trends, the most important thing is to do what’s right for you, never feel pressured by social media and enjoy every moment you can.”

Popular pregnancy trends that are on the up

More creative ways of pregnancy

The study found the number of parents filming the reaction of friends and family as they reveal their pregnancy news has risen by a huge 600 per cent since the start of 2020. The number of mums turning to hypnobirthing has risen by 500 per cent, from just two per cent to those who had their baby pre-2020 to 12 per cent who had their baby more recently.

Parties to reveal either the baby’s gender or name have also risen by 500 per cent, while announcing the pregnancy with an elaborate social media post has gone from just three per cent to 15 per cent of parents – an increase of 400 per cent.

Other trends to see a rise in popularity since the turn of the decade include bump painting (up 300 per cent), 4D scans (up 225 per cent) and setting up a social media account for the baby (up 300 per cent).

It also emerged that while 52 per cent of parents-to-be took part in such things to help them feel prepared for the birth, 34 per cent wanted to ensure they made plenty of memories - while 16 per cent wanted to make the pregnancy as fun as possible.

But 76 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, acknowledged some trends are now a little on the extreme side, as things like gender reveal parties and pregnancy announcements become more extravagant.

And the same percentage feel traditional pregnancy activities have changed since they had their first child, with 16 per cent now influenced by celebrities or social media.

A spokesperson for Vitabiotics Pregnacare added: “A lot has changed around pregnancy in recent years – but the importance of good nutrition is one thing that remains a constant. It’s also interesting to see the percentage of women taking pregnancy supplements has increased in line with many of the other trends.”

