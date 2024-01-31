These are the most copied celeb dos of all time
Jennifer Aniston's 'The Rachel' from Friends, Taylor Swift’s fringe and Justin Bieber’s mop-top are the most copied celebrity haircuts of all time.
Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air high-top fade, Ariana Grande’s topknot and Margot Robbie’s ‘Harley Quinn’ pigtails also made the list.
The research, of 2,000 adults, found 33 per cent of adults had tried to copy a 'do they'd seen on screen - to varying degrees of success.
But 23 per cent of them said they regretted their hair choices from back in the day, with 21 per cent going as far as to call it a ‘complete disaster’.
The research was commissioned by Universal Pictures for the new Hollywood blockbuster, Argylle, released on February 1, starring Henry Cavill sporting an iconic new vision of the 80s flat top haircut.
The film’s director, Matthew Vaughn said: “Agent Argylle’s appearance is a bold, instantly iconic throwback to the ‘80s. I have had an enduring obsession with the styles of that era, including the likes of Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, and the era’s signature flat tops. Henry’s portrayal is great. I needed someone who could exude the essence of a James Bond-type character, but with a twist.
“Whoever could play James Bond, I thought, ‘I’m going to give him a flattop and a Nehru jacket'. It is quite challenging to pull off that look, but Henry managed to do it seamlessly.”
Some of the other often-copied cuts in the list included Eminem’s bleach blonde buzzcut, and Audrey Hepburn’s iconic pixie crop, seen in 'Roman Holiday'.
Iconic trim-spiration
For 11 per cent of those, who have attempted to copy a celebrity cut, the results were so bad people actually laughed at them.
But that won’t stop 13 per cent of those questioned, by OnePoll, from considering themselves at least somewhat likely to copy a famous trim in 2024.
A fifth (22 per cent) of people, who ever change their hairstyle, say they do it less than once a decade, but more than half (54 per cent) have, at some point, gone in for a total hairstyle transformation with a completely new look.
And typically, 44 per cent who do switch up their barnets do it after careful planning, although 22 per cent are more likely to act on impulse.
To celebrate the launch of the film, a group of lookalike ‘agents’, with matching flat top hairstyles and green blazers, have been spotted out in London.
Chris McMillan, hair stylist to the stars, and creator of Henry Cavill’s flat top in the film, said: “We all love to be inspired when it comes to hairstyles. And culture is hugely influenced by what we see on our screens, with every decade having an iconic hairstyle that has filtered down from A-list celebrities to the masses.
“I usually come up with a specific hairstyle after having seen the model or celebrity I’m working with and that’s exactly how it happened for Henry Cavill and his Argylle flat top. It’s natural that people often look up to celebrities and I’m convinced that everyone can suit any hairstyle, it might just be a case of making some simple adjustments.”
The most-copied celebrity hairstyles
- Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Rachel’ cut
- Taylor Swift’s fringe
- Justin Bieber’s big fringe
- Farah Fawcett’s feathered hair from Charlie’s Angels
- Cheryl Cole’s dark red, long hair
- Arianna Grande’s topknot
- Eminem’s bleach blonde cut
- Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn pigtails
- Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie curls
- Will Smith’s Fresh Prince flat top
- Audrey Hepburn’s Roman Holiday pixie cut
- Cillian Murphy’s ‘undercut’ as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders
- Rihanna’s red crop as seen in the film Battleship
- Uma Thurman’s Pulp Fiction bob
- Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator flat top
- Elvis Presley’s quiff
- Jason Statham’s shaved head
- Frankie Bridge’s pixie cut
- Jennifer Grey’s perm in Dirty Dancing
- Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia’ Star Wars buns