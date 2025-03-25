Till death us do bark

With March marking Free Wills Month, new research from Rover.com, the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, has today revealed that a third (30%) of British pet owners* have included their dogs or cats in their wills or inheritance plans.

For those yet to formalise their wills, the same amount (33%) say they intend to make provisions for their beloved pets, with 66% wanting their furry-friends to live the ulti-mutt life of luxury, even when they’re no longer around. In fact, the average amount set aside for a pampered pooch is between £1,000 - £5,000 – to cover pet food (78%), vet bills (78%) and their companion’s favourite treats (35%).

In recent years, celebrities have made headlines for including their pets in their wills, from Joan Rivers to Karl Lagerfeld, sparking a growing trend. Now, it appears that Brits’ devotion to their pets is putting some family members in the doghouse, with over half (54%) admitting they would rather leave money to their dog or cat than certain relatives, including their siblings (33%), their partners (17%), and even their children (15%). And proving it really is paws before people, 56% even say they created a will specifically to ensure that their pet’s future is secured.

When it comes to securing their pet’s future, responsible owners aren’t just setting aside funds - they’re also making formal care arrangements. One in 4 (25%) owners have officially named a guardian in their will to care for their dog or cat, with the majority entrusting them to their partner (44%), children (21%) or siblings (12%), in the hope that they will give them the same level of affection and care as they do (85%).

And yet, despite a lot of owners’ preparation, 38% confess they haven’t considered their pets' future if they were no longer around, with 44% admitting they wouldn’t know where to start when it comes to making legal arrangements.

Jim Emsley of ELM Legal Services says: “When it comes to securing a pet’s future after their owners have passed away, a pet trust is absolutely one of the best options, but it has to be structured carefully.”

“If it involves a large sum of money, financial incentives could actually work against the pet's best interest. To prevent that, it's wise to appoint separate people as Trustee and Caregiver and name a Remainder Beneficiary. Ensure that the Remainder Beneficiary is not the Trustee or the Caregiver, in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

“Another great option is to pre-register pets with The Cinnamon Trust, who provide life-long care for pets after the owners have passed away. Planning ahead ensures that pets are cared for as the owners intended, no matter what happens, and can be included within a Last Will and Testament.”

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist says:“No one wants to think about their beloved dog out living them. However, no matter your age it’s important to make sure your wishes for your furry family members are known by those around you, and to put plans in place to ensure their care going forwards.”

“With this in mind, choose a guardian who not only loves your dog but truly understands their unique needs, routine, and personality. Caring for a dog is a big responsibility, so it’s essential to find someone who is fully prepared for the commitment - ensuring proper exercise, feeding, vet care, and any specific medical or behavioural needs. Strengthen their bond by spending regular time together, allowing your dog to become familiar with their home and care. This will ease the transition if the time ever comes, ensuring your beloved pet remains happy, secure, and well cared for, no matter what the future holds.”