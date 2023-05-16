Bulldozers have taken over Top Gear’s iconic filming location in Surrey as construction workers begin working to create new homes in the area.

A photo obtained by The Sun shows diggers on site as they begin to work on the project. It has been reported that the 600-acre site near Cranleigh is to be dismantled for a housing estate.

Top Gear is filmed in a hangar at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, where the official Top Gear track is located.

An insider told the publication: “Dunsfold is synonymous with Top Gear, it’s a huge part of the show. But allowing the site to be sold off is a damning statement for the series’ future.

The source added: “There’s been mounting pressure for some years for the aerodrome site to be regenerated, but attempts have been resisted.

“But after Freddie’s crash there’s a feeling that perhaps it’s time to put the show to bed and avoid any more potentially devastating crashes. It’s a real blow for fans.”

Filming for the series was put on hold while presenter Freddie Flintoff recovered from his serious car crash at the Surrey raceway last December.