A bed and breakfast in Yorkshire has been named the best in the world for a third time in a row by Tripadvisor . The Toulson Court in Scarborough, which provides ‘a real home from home’, has won the Travellers’ Choice of the Best Hotels 2023 .

The recognition comes after over 2,000 ‘excellent’ reviews on the site with guests praising the B&B for offering a warm welcome, excellent service and little extras - including the singing chef. One recent Tripadvisor reviewer claimed they would have given 10 stars if they could, and it still wouldn’t have been enough.

James and Angela Rusden, owners of The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast said: “We really were not expecting the amazing news to be crowned World’s Best B&B for the third year running! We are truly amazed and delighted to win this award again. It’s fantastic not only for us, but for the town of Scarborough and all its attractions.”

The list also named four B&Bs in the UK that made it to the top 10 in the world. Making their debut on the global list were Highcliffe House , Lynton, on the Exmoor coast (fourth) Gloucester House , Weymouth (sixth) and Glencoe Guest House , Keswick, in the Lake District (10th).

The Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice of the Best Hotels 2023 also named Shangri-La The Shard in London, which has the most expensive suite in the city of approximately £26,000 a night, as among the best in the world alongside Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India.

Top 10 world’s best B&B

The Toulson Court, UK Pousada Gaia Viva, Brazil Yarra Gables, Australia Highcliffe House, UK Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod, US Gloucester House, UK Salerno Centro Bed and Breakfast, Italy Dar Rihana Dardes, Morocco Sheedy’s Doolin, Ireland Glencoe Guest House, UK