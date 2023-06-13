Trooping the Colour is a key event marked in the royal calendar each year. This year’s event is of extra significance as it marks the first Trooping the Colour for King Charles since he became monarch in September last year.

The event dates back centuries and became an annual event from 1760. It will feature a spectacular parade of hundreds of soldiers, with members of the Royal Family appearing either on horseback or in elaborate carriages. The King and Queen will then lead members of the Royal Family out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF Flypast and wave to the crowds gathered below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is everything you need to know about Trooping the Colour 2023, including when it is, how to watch and how to get tickets.

What is Trooping the Colour?

Most Popular

The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. While King Charles’ actual birthday is on November 14, monarchs typically have two birthdays, with one marked by Trooping the Colour.

During the ceremony, more than 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The streets will be lined with crowds waving flags as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, alongside members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages.

The display closes with an RAF fly-past, watched by members of the royal family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

When is Trooping the Colour 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trooping the colour 2023 will take place on Saturday, June 17. The parade is set to last for two hours, starting at 10.25am and ending at 12.25pm, when the royals will then head to the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

The RAF flypast scheduled for approximately 1pm.

How to watch Trooping the Colour 2023

The Trooping the Colour parade route leads from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and back again. Those without tickets to the seated stands can choose a spot on The Mall or on the edge of St James’s Park overlooking Horse Guards from 9am. But it is likely to get very busy.

For those wanting to watch from home, Trooping the Colour 2023 will be shown live on BBC1. Coverage will start at 10.30am.

Trooping the Colour is a high-precision military parade (image: Getty Images)

Trooping the Colour 2023 tickets