Taylor Lautner has married his girlfriend Taylor Dome, who will take the actor’s surname, making her newlywed wife also known as, Taylor Lautner. The couple tied the knot on Friday (November 11) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged in a private ceremony attended by 100 of their closest family and friends.

In an interview earlier this year at The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Twilight Saga actor confirmed that Dome would be taking his last name once married . He said: “I was like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated.” And true enough, their marriage has gone into a Twitter frenzy as fans reacted to the name change.

One commenter said that now that the couple is married, the name change may cause difficulty in their daily lives, for example when a post arrives: "How are they going to know who their mail is addressed to?" Another responded that this could be solved if they retained their middle names for official purposes.

Another commented that now would be a great opportunity for the couple to name their child, also Taylor. “Taylor Lautner the Second,” one said. But one was quick to point out that Lautner was “obsessed” with the name Taylor, as he had dated singer Taylor Swift in the past.

Dome first revealed her relationship with Lautner when she hopped on a TikTok trend where users participating need to “show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with”. The video started with images of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen before cutting photos of her then fiance Lautner. She captioned the video, “I think it’s time to come clean…”, which Lautner commented jokingly, “Bout time I won something.”