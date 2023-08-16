UK adults look forward to summer month activities – even though they have less time 

People in the UK are more ‘time poor’ in the summer months due to countless plans and spontaneous gatherings.

Research of 2,000 adults found 37 per cent find themselves with less time to spare – with increased childcare needs (21 per cent) and making the most of the good weather (42 per cent) other key reasons.

But despite having less time, the promise of warm weather has 72 per cent looking forward to summer mealtime moments.

More than a third (35 per cent) named a barbeque as their favourite summer meal, with picnics (16 per cent) and outdoor picky tea (13 per cent) also topping the list.

However, 57 per cent said that when hosting, they didn’t have enough time to pick up ingredients or have the right food and drinks to cater for alternative dietary requirements and preferences.

The research, commissioned by Tesco, to highlight its Whoosh delivery service which can now deliver from 20 minutes, also found 45 per cent have then had to host the event without all the required food and drink.

While 44 per cent have ended up ordering food and drink in and 43 per cent have resorted to asking guests to bring items.

Summer makes Brits more impulsive

it also emerged 37 per cent spend more time with friends and family during the summer compared to the rest of the year as they find it easier to make plans when the weather’s nice and get invited to more gatherings.

But while 44 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, have hosted impromptu social gatherings where the weather has turned out better than expected, 41 per cent have had summer mealtime moments been ruined by unexpected rain.

This left 57 per cent cooking indoors, while 27 per cent tried to brave the weather and power on.

However, 18 per cent ditched all food preparation and opted to order food in to feed their guests.

While 26 per cent have hosted a gathering that lasted longer than expected, leaving them making a mid-event dash to pick up extra drinks and nibbles.

The study also found 59 per cent are more impulsive in the summer months, with 31 per cent frequently making spontaneous plans due to the warmer weather and lighter evenings.

Though, 24 per cent have found themselves under prepared for things like birthday parties and barbecues due to leaving themselves little time to prep, more guests turning up than expected and prioritising other things.

And 34 per cent have returned from holiday unprepared as they realised they’ve got nothing in the fridge - leaving 42 per cent forking out for a takeaway.

Top 10 reasons Brits are time poor during the Summer