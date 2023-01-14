The UK is set to be on the receiving end of heavy rain, freezing temperatures and even snow in some areas in the coming days. The Met Office has issued weather warnings and the Environment Agency has updated its list of flood warnings.

A cold weather warning is in place for areas of England over the coming days. According to the Met Office , there is a 70% chance of severe cold weather,icy conditions and heavy snow between 6pm on Sunday January 15 and 9am on Thursday January 19.

Warnings for snow and ice are also in place for Scotland and parts of Northern England. The incoming icy cold weather comes as many areas of the country still recover from flooding.

The south west of England was hit particularly badly by the flooding and 270 flood warnings remain in place on January 14.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “After what has already been a wet start to January, further wet and windy conditions will move across the UK this weekend. With the ground already saturated in parts of the UK this additional rainfall could bring disruption, particularly in the west. Check online for the latest flood warnings in your area.”

The Environment Agency has warned that properties in the south of England could be impacted by flooding. Local inland impacts are probable in parts of South West England, the North of England and the West Midlands on Saturday with impacts possible more widely across England and persisting into Sunday in some places.

Slower responding rivers, particularly in parts of the West Midlands, North East and South East England, are likely to remain high through the next five days leading to further river flooding impacts. Further inland flooding impacts are also possible but not expected across parts of the Midlands and South of England on Sunday and Monday.

Local groundwater flooding is possible today and probable from Saturday in the South of England. Properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.

Met Office UK weather forecast

January 14

Cloud and rain clearing east for most but persisting across the far north of Scotland. Frequent blustery showers affecting Scotland and Northern Ireland, isolated elsewhere. Severe gales developing in the northwest later. Turning colder from the north.

Further showers, particularly in the north and west, and falling as snow over high ground. Some clear spells, most likely in the southeast. Remaining windy with gales in places.

January 15

Showers will continue, falling as snow in the north, but reserved for high ground elsewhere. Some bright spells most likely across northern England and southern Scotland. Cold with winds easing.

The weather is going to be unsettled across the country

Outlook for January 16 to 18

