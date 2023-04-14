Russian president Vladimir Putin is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer as the future of Russia’s war with Ukraine has been put in doubt. The health update was allegedly confirmed in documentation leaked from inside the Pentagon.

The information was leaked last week as a part of one of the most significant leaks of US secrets in recent history which has prompted a national security investigation. Major revelations include sensitive disclosures regarding not just Russia and Ukraine, but also South Korea, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and more.

A groundbreaking briefing from the leaks reportedly contained a rumour that Russia’s top military generals are conspiring to deliberately lose the war with Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin undergoes chemotherapy treatment. The report claims that Russian national security council secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov are involved in the plot to sabotage the world leader.

The top secret file includes various codes to signify its security classification for people with necessary clearance in the US or Five Eyes alliance (US, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand).

It reads: “[Redacted] on 17 February learned of an alleged Russian plot to ‘throw’ the so-called ‘special military operation, according to who received the information from an unidentified Russian source with access to Kremlin officials, Russia planned to divert resources from Taganrog, Russia to Mariupol, Ukraine and focus its attention on the southern front.

“According to source, the plan for ‘the offensive’ (no further information) was suspected to be a strategy devised by Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to sabotage presumably Putin.

It continues: “According to source, Gerasimov opposed the offensive; he informed Putin that the Ukrainian Armed Force’ capabilities were superior to Russia’s and cautioned that Russia would suffer heavy casualties were it to proceed with the offensive. [Redacted] on 22 February indicated that Gerasimov reportedly planned to continue his efforts to sabotage the offensive, nothing that he promised to ‘throw’ the so-called special military operation by 5 March, when Putin was allegedly scheduled to start a round of chemotherapy, and would thus be able to influence the war effort.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin is undergoing chemotherapy treatment, according to top secret US documents leaked from the Pentagon - Credit: Getty Images