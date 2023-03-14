News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
9 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
9 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
10 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
10 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
14 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims

Warning issued to dog walkers after woman finds plant lethal to dogs on beach

When Suzanne Dellamuro was walking her dog on a beach in Cornwall, she discovered a plant toxic enough to kill a cow.

By Dennis Morton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT- 1 min read

Dog walkers have been warned to pay extra attention when walking their dogs after a woman found a deadly plant on a Cornish beach. While walking her pet dog on Carbis Bay beach on Sunday morning, Suzanne Dellamuro discovered roots from the plant, hemlock.

Hemlock roots resemble a mix of bananas, beans and turnips and can prove fatal to both dogs and humans if ingested. The roots are more toxic than the leaves, and a single root could kill a cow if swallowed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Dellamuro posted a photo of the plant on Facebook with the warning: “Beware, hemlock roots found on Carbis bay beach. I picked it up with gloves and disposed of it. But be careful, it’s very, very poisonous.”

Just by touching the hemlock plant one can develop a painful rash, and any contact with the eye produces a burning sensation. The plant attacks the respiratory and nervous systems which can lead to full fatal respiratory failure.

Most Popular
    Hemlock taken by Prof Ian Rotherham.
    Hemlock taken by Prof Ian Rotherham.
    Hemlock taken by Prof Ian Rotherham.

    Hemlock grows in damp places and can form large colonies along roads, riverbanks, ditches and waste ground. If you or your pet has come into contact with the plant it is vital that you contact a vet immediately.

    DogsDog walkersCornwall