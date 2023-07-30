Firefighters have come to the rescue of a mum who found herself stuck in a baby swing for hours. Emergency services were forced to cut the distressed woman out of the child’s swing but the experience wasn’t painless.

Leala Vanbest, 22, slipped into the swing while hanging out with her daughter and some friends in her local park in Southend Essex on Saturday (July 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after a 10-minute swing she decided to hop out and found she couldn’t.

Laughing Leala tried to wriggle free, and friends and strangers attempted to heave her out, but she was well and truly wedged. The fire brigade was called and four firefighters arrived within ten minutes - with sirens blaring and lights blazing - at around 7.45pm.

Most Popular

Hilarious footage shows three firemen taking the swing apart after failing to pull her out.

Leala, who works in customer services, from Southend, Essex, said: “I was stuck there for about an hour - it was very, very funny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone was looking and laughing, and then when the fire engine arrived people started opening their doors to look too - I just couldn’t stop laughing.

Firefighters have come to the rescue of a mum who found herself stuck in a baby swing for hours

“The firemen just kept cracking jokes too.

“I don’t know why I even got in the swing, I just walked over to it, and I wasn’t really thinking. It really hurt when everyone was trying to pull me out, and I have some bad bruises on my hips now.”

The fire crew first detached the swing from its chains, then took off the base, and finally turned the bars so Leala could get her hips through the diagonal gap.