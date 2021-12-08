Watch I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec poke fun at Boris Johnson over Christmas party

By Group Reporter
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:09 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:10 am

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have poked fun at the Prime Minister after reports alleged that Downing Street staff had a Christmas party during 2020’s coronavirus lockdown.

The presenters made a joke at Boris Johnson’s expense during the hit ITV show last night.

What Ant and Dec said about the Prime Minister

The duo jokingly referenced the allegations, saying that the show’s contestants “categorically deny” any suggestion they had a party in the Welsh castle.

While introducing the next segment on I’m A Celebrity, Dec said: “It is all changing in camp now because yesterday the celebs chose a new leader via the gift of a secret vote.”

Ant continued: “And that means David’s reign is over. But they weren’t celebrating. They categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party.

“And this fictional party definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a Secret Santa.”

Dec then looked directly into the camera and said: “Evening Prime Minister… for now.”

Downing Street officials caught joking about Christmas party

It comes as senior aides to Mr Johnson joked about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after staff are alleged to have held a festive gathering in breach of lockdown rules.

The Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020 in a video from a mock press conference obtained by ITV News.

On Tuesday, Downing Street again insisted there was no Christmas party and coronavirus rules had been followed at all times.

