Watch the moment dangerous Accrington driver filmed racing car at 150mph
A man was jailed after posting videos of himself racing another car at speeds of up to 150mph. An investigation was launched when a member of the public reported Umar Gul's videos after spotting them on social media.
In one clip shared by Lancashire Police, Gul claims to reach speeds of up to 150pmh while racing another car. Officers compiled a dossier of evidence against Gul which included more videos of him driving dangerously in cars like a Nissan GTR and a BMW M135i.
The 24-year-old, of Crossland Street, Accrington, subsequently pleaded guilty to five counts of dangerous driving at court.
He was jailed for 16 months and will have to complete an extended retest on his release.