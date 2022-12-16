The worst of the wintery, chilly and turbulent weather that has been rampant in the UK recently is yet to come, according to the interactive weather model WXCharts. The forecast shows the arrival of treacherous ‘megasnow’ and heavy rain this weekend.

It comes just days after the UK Health Security (UKHSA) issued an amber alert for health. The warning stretches to Saturday and Sunday as worsening conditions continue.

WXCharts weather maps show parts of Scotland are set to get battered by heavy snowfall and rain on Sunday (December 18). The worst of the “megasnow” will arrive by 8pm in the evening.

The forecast also shows most of England will also bear the brunt of the worrying winter weather over the last weekend before Christmas 2022. It identifies a band of snow expected to hit northern regions of the country this weekend.

Britain’s arctic blast has seen the mercury plummet to chilly depths this week, and the warning suggests more icy conditions and freezing temperatures are to come. On Tuesday (December 13), Braemer in Aberdeenshire recorded lows of -17.3℃.

The UKHSA warning reads: “This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services. Please refer to the national Cold Weather Plan and your Trust’s emergency plan for appropriate preventive action."

Its outlook for the weekend explains what the UK should expect: “Widely cold or very cold at first with severe overnight frosts in places (especially over snow cover). A rapid transition to milder conditions is expected through Sunday, low single-figure maxima early in the period will likely be replaced by low-double digits (at least in the south).”

It’s looking like a bleak weekend in the UK (WXCharts)

