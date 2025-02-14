What not to buy this Valentine's: Brits share their worst gifts

With today being Valentine’s Day and Cupid flexing his bow and arrow, Brits share the most weird and wonderful gifts that they’ve received from loved ones.

New research from Prologis UK, a sponsor of careers awareness campaign Generation Logistics, reveals that love is in the air thanks to the internet, which makes shopping for unique gifts considerably easier than tramping the high street on a winter’s day. According to the research, over three quarters of the population (77%) confesses to expressing their love on Valentine’s Day because online shopping makes it easy to do so¹.

The research also reveals the UK’s most romantic generation is Gen-Z, with 93% declaring that online shopping has encouraged them to send gifts to loved ones.

However the least romantic generation for gift-giving is the over 55s, who send the least amount of romantic tokens to their sweethearts when compared to boomers, millennials and Gen-Z.

When it comes to gift-giving, traditional Valentine’s Day presents remain popular, with chocolate and sweets leading the way on the road to love (30%), closely followed by cards (29%) and then flowers (27%).

Surprisingly, the least common gifts to be received this Valentine’s Day include books (6%), lingerie (7%) and experiences (7%).

Yet when it comes to the most unusual gifts, some Brits across the country express their love in a really creative way: here are some of the wacky and wonderful gifts that they’ve received, including:

Belly button cleaner - 20 year old female Road tax disc holder - 64 year old malePogo stick - 24 year old maleBouncy castle - 25 year old femaleFlour… the baking kind - 52 year old female

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, commented: “Whether you’re opting for traditional gifts of flowers and chocolates, or if you’ve got something a little kookier in mind, it is the efforts of the logistics sector that ensure these deliveries arrive on your doorstep in time for the big day.

“Valentine’s Day places huge importance on the logistics sector, spanning all sorts of roles from warehousing and operations, right the way to delivery and transport. This has become especially prevalent following online shopping and the rise in next day delivery, all thanks to our real-life Cupids in the logistics sector.”

Delivering Valentine’s Day, and for the rest of the year, takes skill and expertise. For more information on the research, please visit: https://generationlogistics.org/news-and-blog/love-in-transit-how-the-logistics-industry-keeps-valentines-day-running/

If you’d like to be part of the romantic movement that brings love to people across the country, and are interested in finding out which logistics career is best suited to you, visit: https://generationlogistics.org/find-your-future/