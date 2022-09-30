What’s on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in October: Series and films coming to streaming services
Here’s a full breakdown of what Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime will be bringing to their platforms in October 2022.
Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are known for bringing some of the best movies and TV content to our screens.
As the weather starts to get colder, and the darker nights arrive, nights in the cosiness of your own home and in front of the TV will become more frequent.
Lucky for you, the biggest streaming platforms in the business have you covered for entertainment.
For example, Disney+ will be bringing a stellar line-up of brand new content including Marvel’s highly- anticipated Werewolf By Night, as wel as season 2 of The Kardashians.
Whereas, Netflix will be bringing all the spooky season vibes with the likes of Halloween 2 and Sleepy Hollow coming to the platform.
Likewise, Prime Video will also bring some Horror movies to the platform like Hannibal but will also get a head start on Christmas with the likes of Santa Claus: The Movie coming to th platform.
So, what will be coming to the streaming platforms in October? Here’s our full breakdown of what is arriving every day of October.
What is coming to Disney+ in October?
Monday 3 October
- The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 17
Wednesday 5 October
- Star Wars: Andor, Episode 5
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season Episode 2
- The Bear
- Grey’s Anatomy - Season 18
- NCIS: Hawaii, New Episode
- Women In Taipei, New Episode
- May It Please the Court, New Episode
- The Old Man, Episode 3
- 9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 3, Episode 14
- American Horror Stories, Season 2, Episode 6
Thursday 6 October
- The Kardashians, Season 2, Episode 3
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Episode 8
Friday 7 October
- Marvel’s Werewolf By Night
Monday 10 October
- The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 18
Wednesday 12 October
- Big Shot, Season 2
- Candy
- Star Wars: Andor, Episode 6
- Women In Taipei, New Episode
- May It Please the Court, New Episode
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season Episode 3
- The Old Man, Episode 4
- NCIS: Hawaii, New Episode
- 9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 3, Episode 15
- American Horror Stories, Season 2, Episode 7
Thursday 13 October
- The Kardashians, Season 2, Episode 4
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Episode 9 - finale
Friday 14 October
- Rosaline
Monday 17 October
- The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 19
Wednesday 19 October
- American Horror Stories, Season 2, Episode 8
- War Of The Worlds - Season 3
- NCIS: Hawaii, New Episode
- Star Wars: Andor, Episode 7
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season Episode 4
- Women In Taipei, New Episode
- May It Please the Court, New Episode
- The Old Man, Episode 5
- 9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 3, Episode 16
Thursday 20 October
- The Kardashians, Season 2, Episode 5
Friday 21 October
- Spider-Man 3
Monday 24 October
- The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 20
Wednesday 26 October
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Premier - All shorts streaming
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t - Premier - Episode 1-2
- The Old Man, Episode 6
- Star Wars: Andor, Episode 8
- The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season 2, Episode 1 and 2
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season Episode 5
- Women In Taipei, New Episode
- May It Please the Court, New Episode
- NCIS: Hawaii, New Episode
- 9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 3, Episode 17
Thursday 27 October
- The Kardashians, Season 2, Episode 6
Friday 28 October
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Monday 31 October
- The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 21
What is coming to Prime Video in October?
Saturday 1 October
- Bloodrunners (2017)
- Brid12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
- 7 Days to Vegas (2019)
- A Christmas in Vermont (2016)
- A Christmas Solo (2017)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
- Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)
- Advantageous (2015)
- Another Time (2018)
- Audrey Rose (1977)
- Baby Boom (1987)
- Babymoon (2017)
- Beat Street (1984)
- Big House (2020)esmaids (2011)
- Bridge and Tunnel (2014)
- Buddymoon (2016)
- Burnt Offerings (1976)
- Christmas Crime Story (2016)
- Colewell (2019)
- Colors of Heaven (2017)
- Cosmos (2019)
- Cyrus (2010)
- Dark Crimes (2018)
- Daylight Savings (2012)
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- End of Sentence (2019)
- Falcon Song (2014)
- Fire in the Sky (1993)
- For Colored Girls (2010)
- Get Shorty (1995)
- Going to Brazil (2017)
- Hackers (1995)
- Hal King (2021)
- Hannibal (2001)
- Hearts and Bones (2019)
- Heaven Can Wait (1978)
- Hellbenders (2013)
- Hickey (2016)
- High-Rise (2016)
- Hit by Lightning (2014)
- Hondo (1953)
- Hostel (2006)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Just Married (2003)
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- Last Holiday (2006)
- Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
- Love Dot Com (2019)
- Magnum Opus (2017)
- Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip (2020)
- Man on Fire (2004)
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)
- Murder Bury Win (2020)
- My Bloody Valentine (2009)
- My True Fairytale (2021)
- No Alternative (2018)
- Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
- Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
- Panic (2000)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Piranha 3D (2010)
- Ryde (2017)
- Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Shane (1953)
- Shanghai Knights (2003)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- Shuttlecock (2020)
- Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)
- Social Animals (2018)
- Source Code (2011)
- Summer Rental (1985)
- Support the Girls (2018)
- Swing Vote (2008)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
- The Devil Inside (2012)
- The Dictator (2012)
- The Divorce Party (2019)
- The Dustwalker (2020)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- The Harimaya Bridge (2010)
- The Hot Chick (2002)
- The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
- The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
- The Unraveling (2015)
- The Woman in Red (1984)
- Two for Joy (2018)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play (2002)
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
- Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- Valentin (2004)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Venus and Serena (2013)
- Vice (2015)
- Vincent and Theo (1990)
- Visioneers (2009)
- Wall Street (1987)
- Water in a Broken Glass (2020)
- Winchester (2018)
- Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)
- You’re in Charge (2013)
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Thursday 6 October
- Bring It On, Ghost (2016
Friday 7 October
- Catherine Called Birdy (2022)
Sunday 9 October
- Noah (2014)
Tuesday 11 October
- Family Camp (2022)
- The Northman (2022)
Wednesday 19 October
- May I Help You (2022)
Thursday 20 October
- Torn Hearts (2022)
- American Horror Story - Season 10 (2021)
Friday 21 October
- Modern Love Tokyo (2022)
- The Peripheral (2022)
- Argentina, 1985 (2022)
Saturday 22 October
- Hush Hush (2022)
Monday 24 October
- Blacklight (2022)
Friday 28 October
- The Devil’s Hour (2022)
Saturday 29 October
- Downtown Abbey: A New Era (2022)
- Run Sweetheart Run (2022)
Monday 31 October
- Unhuman (2022)
What is coming to Netflix in October?
Saturday 1
- Eden - Season 1
- Halloween 2 (2009)
- I, Frankenstein (2014)
- One The Woman - Season 1
- Pixie (2020)
- Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- Ten Dollar Death Trip (2020)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- The Last Vermeer (2019)
- The Name of the Game (2018)
- The Scandalous Four (2011)
- Through the Darkness (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil) - Season 1
- Transition (2018)
Sunday 2 October
- Forever Queens - Season 1
Monday 3 October
- Chip and Potato - Season 4
- Peaky Blinders - Season 6
Tuesday 4 October
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022)
Wednesday 5 October
- Bling Empire - Season 3
- High Water - Season 1
- Jumping from High Places (2022)
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)
- Nailed It! - Season 7
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero - Season 1
- The Trapped 12 - How We Survived The Thai Cave - Season 1
- Togo (2022)
Thursday 6 October
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: Season 1
- Ngeri Ngēri Sedar (Indonesian)
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
Friday 7 October
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Limited Series
- Doll House (Filipino)
- Glitch: Season 1 (Korean)
- Kev Adams: The Real Me (French)
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Man on Pause: Season 1 (Turkish)
- Oddballs: Season 1
- Old People (German)
- The Midnight Club: Season 1
- The Mole: Season 1 (Weekly Episodes)
- The Redeem Team
- TIGER & BUNNY: Sew Episodes
Saturday 8 October
- Bad Guys - Season 1
Sunday 9 October
- Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star - Season 3 (BBC)
Monday 10 October
- Spirit Rangers - Season 1
- Travel Man: 48 Hours in…
Tuesday 11 October
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022)
- Island of the Sea Wolves - Season 1
- Someone Borrowed (2022)
Wednesday 12 October
- Belascoarán, PI - Season 1Blackout (2022) Easy Bake Battle - Season 1Missing: The Other Side - Season 1The Nutty Boy (2022)
Thursday 13 October
- Dead End: Paranormal Park - Season 2
- Exception - Season 1
- Someone Borrowed (2022)
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Leg - Season 1
- The Playlist - Limited Series
- The Watcher - Limited Series
Friday 14 October
- Black Butterflies - Season 1
- Holy Family - Season 1
- Mario Lanza - The Best of Everything (2017)
- Mismatched - Season 2
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)
- Everything Calls for Salvation - Season 1
Saturday 15 October
- Happy Valley (1986)
- Heroes of the Empire (2018)
- Mad Dogs (2002)
- The Queen’s Umbrella - Season 1
Monday 17 October
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant - Season 2
Tuesday 18 October
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (2022)
- LiSA Another Great Day (2022)
- Somebody Feed Phil - Season 6
- Unsolved Mysteries - Volume 3
Wednesday 19 October
- Love Is Blind - Season 2
- Notre-Dame - Season 1
- The Green Glove Gang - Season 1
- The School for Good and Evil (2022)
- The Stranger (2022)
Friday 21 October
- 28 Days Haunted - Season 1
- Barbarians - Season 2
- Descendant (2022)
- From Scratch - Season 1
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (2022)
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale - Season 1
Saturday 22 October
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022)
Sunday 23 October
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022)
Monday 24 October
- The Chalk Line (2022)
Tuesday 25 October
- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities - Season 1
- Unsolved Mysteries - Volume 3
Wednesday 26 October
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022)
- Hellhole (2022)
- Robbing Mussolini (2022)
- The Good Nurse (2022)
Thursday 27 October
- Cici (2022)
- Daniel Spellbound - Season 1
- Dubai Bling - Season 1
- Earthstorm (2022)
- Family Reunion - Part 5
- Romantic Killer - Season 1
Friday 28 October
- All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)
- Big Mouth - Season 6
- Drink Masters - Season 1
- I AM A STALKER - Season 1
- If Only - Season 1
- The B*****d Son & the Devil Himself - Season 1
- Wendell & Wil (2022)
