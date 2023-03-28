As strikes continue across the country, it can sometimes feel overwhelming to keep track of who is striking and when. April will see several strikes from RMT, junior doctors, civil and public servants and driving examiners, taking industrial action over pay and working conditions.

As the fourth month of the year starts, and with days getting longer and warmer, April 1 sees RMT members from 14 train operators walk out on the first strike of the month. And 10 days later, junior doctors across England begin four days of industrial action.

As with previous months, strikes may be added or called off as various disputes between unions, ministers and employers continue. Here are all the strikes currently planned in April 2023.

All April 2023 strike dates

Saturday April 1

RMT union members from 14 train operators continue to strike.

Tuesday April 11

Junior doctors from BMA continue to strike across England.

April will see strike action affect everything from rail service to civil and public services.

Wednesday April 12

Junior doctors from BMA continue to strike across England.

Thursday April 13

Junior doctors from BMA continue to strike across England.

Friday April 14

Junior doctors from BMA continue to strike across England.

Monday April 17

DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across north-east England and Scotland.

Tuesday April 18

DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across north-east England and Scotland.

Thursday April 20

DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across north-west England and Yorkshire and Humber.

Friday April 21

DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across north-west England and Yorkshire and Humber.

Monday April 24

DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across eastern England, East and West Midlands and parts of London.

Tuesday April 25

DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across eastern England, East and West Midlands and parts of London.

Thursday April 27

DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across southeastern England, southwestern England, Wales and London.

Friday April 28

DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across southeastern England, southwestern England, Wales and London.

130,000 civil and public service workers from PCS will strike.