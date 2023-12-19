Schools across the UK are preparing to break up ahead of the Christmas holidays

There’s only one week left to go before Christmas Day, with both parents and kids looking forward to a day of presents, time spent with family and a well-deserved break over the festive season.

Most school pupils can look forward to two weeks off in December, returning to the new academic year in January. However when your school breaks up for Christmas in 2023 will depend on what region of the UK you live in and your local school authority.

Christmas Day will fall on a Monday this year, giving many workers a long-awaited four-day weekend. So, when do schools break up for Christmas in 2023? Here's everything you need to know.

When do schools break up for Christmas 2023?

When schools break up for Christmas will depend on what region you live in, in the UK and your local school authority. There will be differences on when your school term will end and new one will begin, so it's best to check all term dates on your regional government or local council websites.

In England and Wales, the end of the autumn term and beginning of the Christmas holidays will take place on Friday, December 22, with kids expected to return to school for the new spring term on Monday, January 8, 2024.

In Scotland, most schools will be following the same pattern, finishing for Christmas on Friday, December 22 and returning for the spring term on Monday, January 8. However, in Northern Ireland, schools break up for Christmas on Thursday, December 21, returning to school for the new term a lot earlier on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

When are the Christmas Bank Holidays 2023?

There will be two bank holidays for Christmas in 2023, they will fall on Christmas Day on Monday, December 25 and for Boxing Day on Tuesday, December 26, giving many workers a long four-day weekend.

What are the school term dates and holidays in 2024?

School term and holiday dates in 2024 will vary across the UK depending on your region and local school authority, however, the majority of schools will follow the term timetables outlined below.

England and Wales term and holiday dates in 2024

Start of term: January 8, 2024

February Half term: February 12 to February 16

End of term: March 28

Easter holiday: March 29 to April 12

Start of summer term: April 15

May day: May 6

Summer half term: May 27 to May 31

End of term: July 29

Scotland term and holiday dates 2024

Christmas holidays: December 22, 2023 to January 8, 2024

Start of term: January 9 to March 28

Half term: February 12 to February 16

Easter holiday: March 29 to April 12

May day: May 6

Summer term: April 16 to June 28

Autumn term: August 14 to December 20

Northern Ireland holiday dates 2024

Christmas holidays: December 22, 2023 to January 3, 2024

February half-term: February 15 & 16

St Patrick’s Day: March 18

Easter holidays: March 28 to April 5

May Day: May 6

Spring bank holiday: May 17

Summer holidays begin: July 1