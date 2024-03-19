Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson “has been formally offered the opportunity to play James Bond” putting him in prime position to become the seventh actor to play the iconic British secret agent since the franchise launched in 1962. The actor, 33, is yet to officially accept the role, but should he do so he will become Daniel Craig's successor.

The Sun reports that Aaron, who is known for his roles in Nocturnal Animals, Kick-Ass, Nowhere Boy and Avengers: Age of Ultron, has landed the part. A source told The Sun: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Responding to the rumours that he could step into Bond's shoes last week, Aaron told Numero: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

Aaron is known for his roles in Nocturnal Animals, Kick-Ass, Nowhere Boy and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The star's name has been in the running for Bond for a while now, alongside fellow A-list contenders like Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and recent Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy.

UK actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson “has been formally offered the opportunity to play James Bond” taking over from Daniel Craig. (Photo: Getty Images)

A recent poll suggested Idris Elba was still the public's number one choice for the role despite already ruling himself out of the running in order to focus on his crime drama, Luther. Last summer, Idris admitted that he used to be “super complimented” by the idea of playing Bond but he told Variety that he became turned off, when “those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riding high off his Oscar success with his latest film Oppenheimer, Cillian, 47, has been another popular choice for fans. But he doesn't seem keen, telling GQ: “It’s incredibly flattering to be in that conversation. I think it should be a woman [next].”

Tom Hardy has kept quiet about the persistent Bond rumours, telling The Daily Beast: “If I mention it, it’s gone. You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one.”

Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman, already auditioned for Bond in his twenties but missed out allegedly due to being too young. Speaking about what he would do if given another chance, he said: “If Barbara and Mike [co-producer Michael G Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity.

“At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad