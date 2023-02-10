Mo Gilligan will host this year’s Brit Awards

The Brit Awards have announced comedian Mo Gilligan will return as the host for this year’s Brits. The presenter took over from fellow comedian Jack Whitehall after the Bad Education star stepped down from the hosting role after a four-year stint.

Last year’s Brits not only saw a major change to its host, but also its categories as the show introduced genderless categories for the first time. This year’s show has also already faced backlash after no female artists were nominated for Best Artist of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Brits spokesperson admitted the outcome was “disappointing” but that 2022 "saw fewer high-profile women artists in cycle with major releases”. Host Mo also weighed in on the nominations, telling BBC Newsbeat that he thinks it’s for the "powers that be" to decide who is nominated.

This year’s Brits will take place on Saturday, February 11, with a star-studded performance lineup alongside a fun-filled awards ceremony. David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson are expected to perform the club hit “Crazy What Love Can Do” whereas Lewis Capaldi will be taking to the stage for the first time since his breakout appearance in 2020.

Most Popular

But who is host Mo Gilligan and how can you watch the Brit Awards 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Brit Awards host Mo Gilligan?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mo Gilligan is a British comedian who was born in London on February 19, 1988.The comic rose to fame in 2017 after he uploaded a sketch to Twitter about DJs, raking in millions of views and the attention of rap artists Drake and Stormzy.

Since his breakout into the world of comedy, Mo has gone on to present his own show on Channel 4 called The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan as well as co-hosting The Big Narstie Show with rapper Big Narstie. He also released his first comedy show on Netflix, titled Mo Gilligan: Momentum, in 2019.

Mo Gilligan

His other television roles include The Masked Singer UK, The Masked Dancer and That’s My Jam. Mo is also an avid football fan and in 2020, he competed in Soccer Aid’s The Rest of the World team who went on to win the charity match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brit Awards 2023 nominations

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again... - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best International Artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best International Group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo - winners

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Alternative / Rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Hip-Hop / Rap / Grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch the Brit Awards 2023