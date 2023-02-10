Brit Awards 2023 host: Who is comedian Mo Gilligan hosting this year's Brits
Mo Gilligan will reprise his role as the host of the Brit Awards this year as musical icons come together for one of the biggest nights in music
The Brit Awards have announced comedian Mo Gilligan will return as the host for this year’s Brits. The presenter took over from fellow comedian Jack Whitehall after the Bad Education star stepped down from the hosting role after a four-year stint.
Last year’s Brits not only saw a major change to its host, but also its categories as the show introduced genderless categories for the first time. This year’s show has also already faced backlash after no female artists were nominated for Best Artist of the Year.
A Brits spokesperson admitted the outcome was “disappointing” but that 2022 "saw fewer high-profile women artists in cycle with major releases”. Host Mo also weighed in on the nominations, telling BBC Newsbeat that he thinks it’s for the "powers that be" to decide who is nominated.
This year’s Brits will take place on Saturday, February 11, with a star-studded performance lineup alongside a fun-filled awards ceremony. David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson are expected to perform the club hit “Crazy What Love Can Do” whereas Lewis Capaldi will be taking to the stage for the first time since his breakout appearance in 2020.
But who is host Mo Gilligan and how can you watch the Brit Awards 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.
Who is Brit Awards host Mo Gilligan?
Mo Gilligan is a British comedian who was born in London on February 19, 1988.The comic rose to fame in 2017 after he uploaded a sketch to Twitter about DJs, raking in millions of views and the attention of rap artists Drake and Stormzy.
Since his breakout into the world of comedy, Mo has gone on to present his own show on Channel 4 called The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan as well as co-hosting The Big Narstie Show with rapper Big Narstie. He also released his first comedy show on Netflix, titled Mo Gilligan: Momentum, in 2019.
His other television roles include The Masked Singer UK, The Masked Dancer and That’s My Jam. Mo is also an avid football fan and in 2020, he competed in Soccer Aid’s The Rest of the World team who went on to win the charity match.
Brit Awards 2023 nominations
Album of the Year
- The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Fred Again... - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
- Central Cee
- Fred Again
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- Stormzy
Best Group
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg
Song of the Year
- Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
- Cat Burns - Go
- Dave - Starlight
- Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
- LF System - Afraid to Feel
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best International Artist
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Best International Group
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines DC
- Gabriels
International Song of the Year
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
- Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?
- OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
- Kojey Radical
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Mimi Webb
- Wet Leg
Rising Star
- Flo - winners
- Cat Burns
- Nia Archives
Best Alternative / Rock
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Best Dance
- Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again
Best Hip-Hop / Rap / Grime
- Aitch
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy
Pop / R&B
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
How to watch the Brit Awards 2023
The Brit Awards 2023 will air on ITV1 at 8.30pm on Saturday, 11 February. You can follow it live or catch-up after it airs by visiting the ITVX website.