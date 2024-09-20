Woman launches fundraiser to Rebuild her family home severely damaged by flood in Poland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recently, my Auntie's house,my family home was severely damaged by a devastating flood. Her house, filled with years of memories, was not only her sanctuary but also a place where she welcomed family and friends with open arms. The flood has taken away so much—furniture, appliances, and even parts of the structure have been destroyed.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a woman from Edinburgh has launched a fundraising campaign to help rebuild her family's home, which was severely damaged by a recent disaster. The home, which had been a cherished haven for generations, suffered catastrophic damage from a flood, leaving the family without shelter and with only a few of their possessions salvaged.

The woman, Angela, has turned to the community for help in her time of need. She created an online fundraiser to raise the necessary funds to rebuild the family home and recover from the tragedy. “This house has been in our family for decades, and losing it has been devastating,” Angela

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damage to the structure is extensive, and insurance coverage falls short of covering the repairing costs. Angela explained that the house will need significant repairs, including plumbing, electrical systems, and interior repairs. She hopes to raise £5000 to cover these essential repairs.

Family home of Angela Kerr

“Any help, no matter how small, will make a world of difference to us,” Angela said. “The memories we've built here mean everything, and I’m determined to restore the home for the sake of my family.”

Since the launch of the fundraiser, the community has rallied around the family, with donations and messages of support pouring in. Neighbors, friends, and even strangers have offered assistance, with some volunteering to help with the physical labor once repairs begin.

Angela and her family are overwhelmed by the kindness they've received. “We never expected this outpouring of love. It’s a reminder that even in the darkest times, there is hope,” she said. The funds raised will go directly toward repairs, and any additional funds will be used to replace essential household items lost in the disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road to recovery will be long, but Angela is determined to see her family home restored.

“I believe that with the support of the public, we can rebuild not just a house, but a home,” Angela said, expressing her gratitude.

The fundraiser remains active, and Angela continues to encourage anyone who can to contribute. In the meantime, she and her family are focusing on staying positive and looking ahead to the day when they can walk through the doors of their restored beloved family home once again.

Angela is also planning a fundraiser at The Robin's Nest in Gilmerton, Edinburgh, on the 12th of October 2024 at 2pm which will include a raffle, bake sale, book sale and karaoke. Everyone is welcome to come along and support all that they can.

To contribute to the fundraiser, visit https://gofund.me/715e4fe8