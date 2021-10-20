Beauty advent calendars 2021: from ASOS, Selfridges, Cult Beauty

Luxe, decadent beauty advent calendars have become a pre-Christmas staple for lovers of all things glam over the last few years.

Be they skincare, perfume or make-up focused, every beauty brand of note has created an advent calendar. These luxurious treats come filled with a mixture of mini, travel-size, and full-sized products, and can be a great way to introduce yourself to hot new beauty brands or hero products.

Perennially popular calendars include the Liberty, Selfridges, and ASOS ones, which usually sell out in no times - indeed, the Liberty advent calendar usually has a waiting list ahead of release, and sells out within minutes.

If you’ve got your heart set on a particular brand’s beauty calendar, it is wise to sign up to their notifications now, to know as soon as possible when they become available.

Here, we’re looking at the best and most exciting beauty advent calendars for 2021 - when they’re on sale, and, where it’s been announced, what they contain.

Liberty Advent Calendar Liberty Advent Calendar £225.00 the original, and the GOAT 5/5 Release date: 6 October Contents: 25 products worth over £840 The Liberty Advent Calendar is beauty lovers' heaven, and sells out every year, for just cause. The contents is carefully curated luxury - cool girl brands like Le Laboo, Sam McKnight, Augustinus Bader, and REN, including numerous full-sized products (many beauty advent calendars will place travel minis inside, which can feel a touch skimpy). Decorated with a gorgeous snow scene illustration of the famous department store, inside the doors is decorated with a trademark heritage Liberty print – 'Starburst', a print first created in 1989 and celebrates "botanical beauty with iris petals and intricate ornamental leaves". It's like spreading Christmas over an entire month - pricy, yes, but divine.

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 £70.00 pharmacy deluxe 3/5 Release date: on sale now Contents: 24 products worth over £240 The Amazon offering is more affordably priced (well, £70 is hardly pocket change, but in the realm of Beauty Advent Calendars such things are relative), and the contents reflect that somewhat. The products are more High Street than designer, but that's not to say there's not quality goodies therein - lush bath oils from Neal's Yard, cream from Elemis, and hair products from Schwarzkopf. There's also a mini face massager from cult brand Foreo. Our only quibble - some of the products within are titchy. 10ml of hand cream from L'Occitane? Hmmmm.

Macmillan 24 Beauty Treasures Advent Calendar Macmillan 24 Beauty Treasures Advent Calendar £85.00 a charity purchase 4/5 Release date: on sale now Contents: 24 products This was fabulous. At £85, we're not talking cheap, but the quality is fantastic. A brand new calendar launched in support of Macmillan Cancer Support, £2 from every purchase will go to the charity. But the calendar itself is a worthwhile investment, particularly if you love Boots and the No. 7 range. Great offerings from Soap & Glory and Liz Earle make this a wise choice for lovers of skin care. The products are well sized, too.

Diptyque 2021 advent calendar Diptyque 2021 advent calendar £320.00 lovers of delightful perfume 4.5/5 Release date: on sale now Contents: 25 beauty products, as well as yuletide decorations The hefty price tag will make this unobtainable for many, but if you've the means and adore sophisticated, fresh fragrance from the French perfume house Diptyque, you will not regret splurging on this. It's a treasure trove that takes you on the tour of the brand's long-standing favourite scents, as well as new releases. The calendar houses one Holiday Special limited edition candle, seven mini perfumes, body oils, bath treats, and eleven of the mini candles Diptyque is rightly venerated for (your house will never smell better).

Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 £119.00 bang for your buck 4/5 Release date: On sale now Contents: 24 products worth £385 If you find yourself coveting the Liberty calendar but can't justify spending over £200 (to which, fair) then the Feelunique calendar offers a similar level of high-end product excellence at a less wallet-punishing price. The packaging is not as luxe, of course, but there are new and cult products from a range of well respected high performing brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Emma Hardie, ELEMIS, Aromatherapy Associates and Nuxe. Most are smaller in size but there are five full sized products, so you're assured of value for money. A fun option for those who know their beauty brands.

Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Dreams and Secrets Advent Calendar Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Dreams and Secrets Advent Calendar £150.00 movie star glamour 4/5 No one does glam like make-up artist turned beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury. Her 'Beauty Dreams and Secrets Advent Calendar ' (named with typical Charlotte Tilbury understatement) is ideal for anyone who wants to harken back to the golden age of Hollywood movie glamour. Featuring 12 high-end, full size products, both make-up and skin-care, all in her customarily luxe art deco packaging. Her excellent skin care products do a great job of providing a lush base - then amp things up with her no-holds-barred eye liners, shadows, and lipsticks.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar Cult Beauty Advent Calendar £215.00 a plethora of product 5/5 Release date: early November Contents: 38 products worth £960 This one is impressive - 38 products from, as you'd expect, cult brands, including Sunday Riley, It Cosmetics, Augustinus Bader, Vieve, and Victoria Beckham Beauty. The calibre of the brands in here is extraordinary. Some days there are multiple products included in the box - a delightful little treat - There's also a Day 25 present (not always the case) that we won't spoil here, but it's full size and quite the coveted product. The whole package is great value for money. The first drop of this calendar is currently sold out but Cult Beauty has confirmed there will be a re-stock in early November, so check back here for updates.

Celebration Collection Mini Nail Lacquer Advent Calendar Celebration Collection Mini Nail Lacquer Advent Calendar £69.90 bright nails 3/5 Release date: on sale now Contents: 25 mini nail polishes If you've a friend or beloved who adores keeping their nails brightly adorned, this is an ideal gift. OPI are known for their salon-quality nail polishes and this calendar contains 25 fashion-forward shades to cheer and delight. They're minis. The colour names along are enough to buoy the mood: Malaga Wine, Bogotá Blackberry, Aurora Berry-alis, Strawberry Margarita.