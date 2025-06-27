Beauty launches to elevate your self-care regime from Aromatherapy Associates, Gatineau, Face the Future & No7

Elevate your self-care routine and discover these new beauty launches.

With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to upgrade your beauty and wellness regimen. Whether you're a fan of aromatherapy, glowing skin, or breathable makeup, these new launches from Aromatherapy Associates, Gatineau, and No7 are set to transform your routine.

1. Aromatherapy Associates: The Heritage Collection

Shop now for £75

Aromatherapy Associates: The Heritage Collectionplaceholder image
Aromatherapy Associates: The Heritage Collection | Aromatherapy Associates

Renowned for their luxurious, essential oil-based formulas, Aromatherapy Associates has unveiled The Heritage Collection - a limited-edition gift set celebrating the brand’s most iconic wellbeing products. This beautifully curated set is a self-care lover’s dream, offering a comprehensive introduction to the power of aromatherapy.

What’s inside:

  • De-Stress Mind Bath & Shower Oil.
  • De-Stress Muscle Gel.
  • Revive Body Oil
  • Deep Relax Sleep Mist

2. GATINEAU x Face the Future: The Heroes Edit

Buy now for £73

GATINEAU x Face the Future: The Heroes Editplaceholder image
GATINEAU x Face the Future: The Heroes Edit | Face the Future

Launching just in time for summer this exclusive collaboration brings together Gatineau’s most loved skincare heroes in one glowing, skin-perfecting set. Whether prepping your skin for sunny days or seeking year-round radiance, The Heroes Edit combines targeted treatments and glow-enhancing favourites.

The Set Includes:

  • Miracle Eye Contour Cream
  • Golden Glow Gradual Tan Face Serum
  • Golden Glow Gradual Tan
  • Tan Accelerating Lotion

3. Pro Artist Weightless Sheer Silk Foundation

Pro Artist Weightless Sheer Silk Foundationplaceholder image
Pro Artist Weightless Sheer Silk Foundation | Boots

Shop now for £19.95

A new addition to No7’s luxury Pro Artist line, the Pro Artist Weightless Sheer Silk Foundation offers a silky-smooth, breathable finish that mimics your natural skin only better. With its radiant yet weightless texture, it delivers that ‘your-skin-but-flawless’ finish makeup lovers crave.

