Many of us will have realised that our foundation no longer matches our skin and our mascara doesn’t have the staying power needed for humid days, as the country continues to swelter.

Luckily a number of make-up and skincare products have had their prices slashed to ensure we can look our best throughout summer without breaking the bank.

Boots is offering £133 worth of No 7 make-up for just £35, while Nails Inc is selling a nail polish set worth £108 for just £25.

Whether you’re looking for products that offer lasting sun protection when spending the day at a festival or a glamorous selection of cosmetics for a wedding, here’s our pick of this week’s best beauty deals.

No7 Beauty Vault - Limited Edition 9 Piece Set No7 Beauty Vault - Limited Edition 9 Piece Set £35.00 This set from Boots No.7 contains an exfoliating cleanser, waterproof mascara, primer, dark circle corrector, brightening moisturiser, cleaning wipes, black eye pencil, lip gloss and a face/eye palette. Worth £133, this collection is perfect if you find yourself at an airport having forgotten your make-up bag and need quality cosmetics for your trip or if you want to swiftly tick off beauty products for your list when packing. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Garnier Ambre Solaire Face and Body SPF50 Bundle Garnier Ambre Solaire Face and Body SPF50 Bundle (Look Fantastic) £11.00 The price of this bundle has been halved, so it’s worth buying more than one while stocks last to keep your skin protected from the sun daily. The fast-absorbing, lightweight lotion provides coverage without leaving residue on your skin. It promises to protect against the effects of UVA/UVB rays and environmental aggressors, while also keeping skin hydrated. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation 30ml (Various Shades) Armani Luminous Silk Foundation 30ml (Look Fantastic) £36.00 This foundation has gained a cult following since it was revealed Kim Kardashian uses it to achieve her dewy complexion. The award-winning cosmetic currently has a £9 saving as it’s in Look Fantastic’s deal to save 20% on selected products. It boasts of providing buildable coverage that blurs the look of imperfections and is available in 40 shades to suit all skin tones. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF50 IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF50 (Feel Unique) £23.00 Formulated with anti-ageing benefits and SPF, this cream is a must-have for everyday coverage. It delivers a natural finish, while reducing the appearance of redness, dark circles and pores. With almost 30% off, now is the time to try this cream if you haven’t before and to stock up if it’s already part of your makeup routine. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Elemis skin wellness kit Elemis skin wellness kit (Cult Beauty) £41.00 Skin can be left looking dull due to extreme weather conditions, however this wellness kit aims to rejuvenate its appearance. Containing a cleansing balm to remove impurities and even SPF as well as a superfood facial wash, resurfacing pads and a vitamin-rich day cream, Elemis has rounded up everything you need to achieve a glowing complexion. The kit currently has a £13 saving as it is among products that have been discounted by up to 25%. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Mylee The Full Works gel nail polish LED lamp kit Mylee The Full Works gel nail polish LED lamp kit (Amazon) £91.00 Going to the nail salon for a manicure and pedicure with gel polish can be costly. This kit which includes a lamp, gel polishes and remover is an investment worth splurging on as you can achieve salon quality nails in the comfort of your home. If you have an Amazon Prime membership you can save 30%, when ordered today. At full price this must-have nail kit costs an eye watering £130. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Nails Inc Beach Daze 8-Piece Nail Polish Set Nails Inc Beach Daze 8-Piece Nail Polish Set (Nails Inc) £25.00 Having originally been priced at £108, this nail polish set has a whopping 77% discount until the 19th July. The collection of metallic and pastel colours is perfect for switching up your look throughout summer and coordinating with any outfit. Buy now

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy ceramic hair straightener Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy ceramic hair straightener (Amazon) £38.00 These ceramic hair straighteners have been infused with coconut and UV filters to deliver smooth and shiny results that could be mistaken for having been achieved in a salon. They are usually £130, but have 71% off today as part of the Amazon Prime Day event. With sensors to regulate the temperature and 15-second heat up, they are a must-have if you enjoy experimenting with different hairstyles. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Kombucha X Brow & Lash serum Kombucha X Brow & Lash serum (Beauty Bay) £7.00 This serum for achieving fuller lashes and brows currently has 30% off at Beauty Bay. It has been formulated with hyaluronic acid, castor oil and amino acids to create thicker lashes and brows when used daily. You may want to browse the site for more items to add to your beauty haul, as shoppers receive a mystery gift worth £27 when they spend £50. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now