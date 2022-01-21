Warm winter boots for women

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There’s lots of wonderful boots available to buy online right now, all of which will keep your toes warm and dry as we navigate the cold and wet weather that comes with the season.

Whether you’re looking for a strong every day pair that will keep you grounded when you go out on those crisp winter walks, or you want an occasion pair that will make a statement on nights out, we’ve got you covered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is, all of the nine pairs of boots we’ve picked out below have style and substance - which means they are the perfect way to reboot your winter wardrobe right now and they will also stand the test of time - both in taste and durability.

To keep up-to-date with all the best that fashion and beauty has to offer through all the seasons, check out our Recommended section.

Wide Fit Leather Faux Fur Trim Ankle Boots Wide Fit Leather Faux Fur Trim Ankle Boots £55.30 Wide fit 4.5/5 Your feet will always be warm and cosy with these faux fur-trimmed leather ankle boots. They’ve been made especially with ladies with wider feet in mind, so there’s no second guessing what size you need. They’re also available in half sizes as well as full sizes, so you really can find the perfect fit for you. The low heel makes for comfortable wearing and ease of movement, hour after hour, and a buckle finish gives a stylish finish. You’ll feel like you are walking on the softest of marshmellows when you step out in these. They’re discounted right now too as well so you’ll get them for the best possible price. Buy now

Steve Madden cade low ankle boots in black croc Steve Madden cade low ankle boots in black croc £71.40 Smart choice 4.5/5 It’s easy to live in boots during the winter, but there a occassions that call for a little bit more than an every day pair. Whether you’re going to an event, going out for date night or going out for a meal with friends, these gorgeous designer boots are the special pair of occassion boots you’re looking for. The mock croc design and stud detail give them an elegant and sophisticated look, while the pull on style make them easy to wear. There’s elasticated inserts for a snug fit - and this also helps to keep the heat in and the cold out. Available in sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Georgia Camel Boot Georgia Camel Boot £120.00 Printed pattern 4/5 Giving the classic Chelsea boot a rugged makeover, this pair of boots is made from a smooth leather and features a trendy snakeskin print. They have the with the style’s classic elasticated panel at the ankles, which is also an effective way of keeping the warmth in so your feet will feel toasty. The chunky rubber sole will keep you steady while you are walking through your town or city, no matter what the weather. Available in sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Nylah Nappa Knee Boot Nylah Nappa Knee Boot £398.00 Sustainable choice 4.5/5 Reformation is known for creating completely sustainable clothing and accessories, so these boots are a fantastic choice if you are trying to shop more ethically and think of the environment when you make your purchases. Admittedly, these boots might not be as kind to your bank account as they are to the planet - but they feel every bit as expensive as they look and they’re a real investment piece. You’ll return to them season after season for many years ahead. They’re knee high so not only will they keep your feet warm, but also your leg too. These are a real stylish statement. Choose from three colours and/or patterns: black, russet or spotted snake. Available in sizes 3 to 9, including half sizes. Buy now

Carvela Comfort cosy waterproof fur-lined chunky-soled suede boots Carvela Comfort cosy waterproof fur-lined chunky-soled suede boots £169.00 Waterproof boot 5/5 Carvela have managed to do the impossible with this gorgeous boot - a suede that can withstand the rain and isn’t totally ruined by it. The brand has its head office in the capital, and given the amount of rain that falls in London, it’s no surprise that they have made a material that is completely waterproof. Covered in a treated suede upper, the calf boots are finished with a chunky TPR rubber sole and will also keep your feet toasty with its warm fur lining. Available in sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Jimmy Choo Cruz 65 Leather Boots Jimmy Choo Cruz 65 Leather Boots £1025.00 Designer choice 4.5/5 Glamour, rebellion and sophisticated style - this brilliant boot from Jimmy Choo has it all. Crafted from naturally grained leather with embellished detailing, the androgynous construction and a chunky statement heel make for a sturdy finish and a powerful profile. The lace up detail gives them a military feel, while the embellishment pays homage to the label’s coveted glamour look. Of course, being Jimmy Choo these do have a designer price tag - but they will never go out of style, you’ll wear them for years and you’ll fall in love with them every time you put them on. Available in sizes 2 to 10. Buy now

Shiny heeled boots Shiny heeled boots £59.99 Glamourous choice 5/5 Nobody ever said that warm boots can’t also be glamourous. These boots are covered in a glitzy all-over embellishment, they really are the ultimate party boot. Admittedly, the 8cm slim heel won’t always be the most suitable for the typical UK winter weather, but then these aren’t really the pair to pound the pavement in, they’re meant for indoor wear. The sock style means they will fit snuggly to your leg and will keep you warm. They’re available in silver and bronze, and sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Tory Burch lila 90 gathered embroidered over-the-knee boots Tory Burch lila 90 gathered embroidered over-the-knee boots £390.00 Colourful choice 4.5/5 Taking inspiration from the spirit of New York and her mother’s glamorous bohemian style, Tory Burch’s pieces are instantly recognisable - and these boots are no exception. They prove that just because its winter we don’t have to shy away from bold colours and pretty floral prints - although these things are typically associated with spring fashion. You’ll be sure to turn heads when you step out in these. They’re made of leather and have drawstring ties so you can be sure of a durable and stylish pair of footwear which will keep you cosy. Available in pastel orange and army green, and sizes 4 to 10. Buy now