For just £31, this clever Amazon gadget gives you Apple CarPlay or Android Auto in any car, with a full 7-inch screen and wireless phone pairing.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are transforming the way we interact with the infotainment systems in modern cars. Manufacturers are starting to back away from adding their own tech, acknowledging we're just going to bypass it anyway.

And that's all fine if your car has a modern screen on the dashboard, but many cars over five years old don't, and most cars over 10 years old don't either.

That did leave a lot of us with no way of enjoying this new way to mirror our phone's functions in a safe, simple way. But technology has the answer.

Third party screens like this one, on Amazon, are proving incredibly popular now, because they stick on to your dashboard or windscreen and give you that modern infotainment screen in just about any car.

All you're going to need is a 12 power supply, and you're away. Your phone will connect wirelessly as soon as it's powered up and either Android Auto or Apple CarPlay will pop up on the screen.

At the moment, if you can catch the deal, you'll be able to buy one for just £31.44 - and that's including free delivery.

That price gets you a seven-inch display (there's a 10.26-inch version for £45.04) and it comes with a built-in speaker, a 1080p touch screen, and Bluetooth 5.0.

It has a built-in speaker, but it won't sound as good as your car stereo | Amazon

You can make calls, receive messages, listen to music and podcasts, or use your phone's navigation apps, all from one display. All handsfree.

While the built-in speakers will enable you to use this unit in any car, you will probably want to try to connect it to your stereo. For the best result, you'd need an Aux input, but there's also a way to send a signal through radio waves too.

There's even an input for a reversing camera signal, although you'd need to buy the camera separately and install it to your car.

But for a quick, simple, and incredibly cheap way to transform your car and bring it into the 21st Century, this is worth every penny of its £31.44 price. Don't miss the deal.

